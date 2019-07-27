HOUSTON – Jordan Whittington’s record-setting performance in Cuero’s 40-28 Class 4A, Division II state final win over Pleasant Grove not only earned him the game’s offensive and defensive MVP honors.
Whittington also made an impression on Texas assistant head coach and running game coordinator Stan Drayton.
“That was a ridiculous game,” Drayton said at a Texas High School Coaches Association coaching school press conference. “That was unbelievable just watching that kid. I was impressed by the endurance alone.
“He wasn’t just making plays on offense. He was catching bombs down the field and coming back and catching another one and just explosive run after another. It was amazing just to watch him run around on defense and stick his face mask on people. That’s what you want to coach, man. What else do you want, man?”
Whittington rushed for a state finals record 334 yards and five touchdowns, which led Drayton to conclude the Longhorns’ early enrollee would be a perfect fit at running back.
“We saw return yards and the instincts there,” Drayton said. “He also played quarterback quite a bit and what did they do with him at quarterback? They ran him so we were able to see those instincts there. It’s not hard to tell what a guy can do in space, you throw him the ball … they were always giving him little bubbles and little new routes, and he had to do it with 11 guys in front of him and he was special.”
Drayton’s biggest concern when Whittington arrived in Austin was whether he could take the physical pounding to be an every-down back.
“When I first got him, he walked in there and was 200 pounds,” Drayton said. “I’m like he’s going to be a great third-down situational back for us. Everybody wants to put these labels on him and I’m guilty of that. But all of sudden, he starts growing and today he’s 220 pounds. All of a sudden, you give him the football and there’s a mindset and a demeanor about him that’s not nice. He’s fast and can make you miss. He’s got all these natural instincts when the ball is in his hands.”
Whittington’s performance during spring practice convinced Drayton that he had found a backfield mate for Keaontay Ingram.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” Drayton said. “I knew he was going to be good, but I didn’t know he was going to be that good that fast. He’s still has a lot of work to do. But he was very natural making that transition, so we know he made the right move.”
Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando had considered playing Whittington at safety, but realized he was better suited for offense.
“If you were in our room and practice watching him play running back, I gave up on him,” Orlando said. “You just know. A guy like that when you see how talented he is, it’s like: ‘That’s our dude.’ We’re not going to mess with the elite guys there.”
Drayton coached Ezekiel Elliott and Carlos Hyde at Ohio State and compares Whittington to Brian Westbrook, who he coached at Villanova.
Westbrook became the first college player to record 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving before going on to play eight seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and one for the San Francisco 49ers.
“That’s what I’m excited about,” Drayton said. “He brings all that to the table and he’s young. I think I’ve been very blessed to have some special talent over my time and I can honestly say there is maybe one other guy as a true freshman with those type of intangibles.
“What’s going to be brand new for him is, can he withstand a 12-game season,” he added. “That’s where I have to be very, very smart in how we play him. But he’s definitely a guy who needs to be on the field and he’s definitely a young man who needs to have the ball in his hands for us to have success as an offense.”
Drayton is anxious to see what Whittington does in the fall, but is already encouraged by what he’s seen during the spring.
“You knew he was going to be a big kid. You can just look at him,” Drayton said. “And then, all of a sudden, we talk about how intelligent he is. He didn’t hesitate when we asked him. He doesn’t care where you want him to play. To me, you’ve got a kid who just wants to play and just loves it and doesn’t care where he plays. He’s the right one to put in those key positions.”
