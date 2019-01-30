FRISCO — Jordan Whittington did everything within his power to help Cuero win its first state championship since 1987.
Whittington was the offensive and defensive most valuable player of the Gobblers’ 40-28 Class 4A, Division II state championship game win over Pleasant Grove at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
But it would be physically impossible for him to be on campus at the University of Texas and the Star Ballroom of the Omni Hotel at the same time.
Actually, Whittington was in Austin and at the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year banquet thanks to video tape.
Whittington became the first area player to win the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week a second time after the Gobblers’ 73-14 District 13-4A win over Wimberley.
Whittington added to the honor by becoming the second area player to win the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year honor. Refugio’s Travis Quintanilla was the first after the 2013 season.
Whittington missed the first four games of the season with an injury but still caught 59 passes for 846 yards and 13 touchdowns, rushed 59 times for 846 yards and 14 touchdowns, passing for 87 yards and one touchdown, compiling 120 return yards and one touchdown, while recording 86 tackles and intercepting four passes and returning two for touchdowns.
He capped his high school career by setting a state finals record by rushing for 334 yards against Pleasant Grove.
Area weekly winners Tyvon Hardrick from Victoria West, Kalob Jochetz from Woodsboro, and Joseph Natal from Shiner St. Paul (Shiner’s Donyai Taylor was unable to attend the banquet) watched a taped interview with Whittington.
Victoria West’s Tyvon Hardrick @Tyvonhardrick9 talks about winning the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week award. #FORDTX pic.twitter.com/2cEeyxdFIs— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 31, 2019
Whittington’s comments are likely to be his last for at least the next few months.
Texas’ policy forbids freshmen from doing interviews until they play in a game.
But thanks to the Texas sports information department, Whittington expressed his appreciation for receiving the award.
“It means so much to me to receive the player of the year award because while it might have my name on it, it’s really something that goes to all of my teammates and my coaches at Cuero,” Whittington said. “We went through a lot and to finish the way we did was a dream come true. This award shows what we all accomplished together and I’m grateful to be able to accept it for them.”
Woodsboro’s Jochetz and St. Paul’s Natal were thankful to end their high school career with a tour of the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys and the chance to mingle with some of the state’s top players before returning home with some extra gear.
Jochetz led the Eagles to the first 10-0 season in school history, and Natal helped the Cardinals win a TAPPS Division IV state championship after starting the season 0-7.
Woodsboro’s Kalob Jochetz @kalobjochetz thankful to attend Built Ford Tough Player of the Year banquet at the Star in Frisco. #FORDTX pic.twitter.com/KMPhYvIIk4— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 31, 2019
“I would not have ever imagined that I would be receiving this award at this banquet,” Jochetz said. “This season was very, very exciting. Just the adrenaline during practice was amazing. The adrenaline once I got on the field just kicked in and everything clicked.”
Hardrick is looking forward to his senior season at West. He rushed for 1,837 yards and 29 touchdowns, but was disappointed the Warriors failed to make the playoffs.
“I want to go to the playoffs because I’ve never been to the playoffs since I’ve been to high school,” Hardrick said. “That’s what I want to accomplish.”
Hardrick traveled from Victoria and back on the same day with West assistant principal Lisa Rodriguez. He returned home tired, but motivated for next season.
“I saw other players who worked as hard as me,” Hardrick said. “It makes me want to work harder.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
