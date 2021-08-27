Cuero was six points away from winning the District 13-4A, Division II championship last season.
Instead, the Gobblers wound up as the district’s fourth seed and lost to Navarro in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Cuero’s biggest stumbling block was its inability to win on the road.
Cuero went 5-1 at Gobbler Stadium, but was 0-5 away from home, including a four-point loss to Giddings and a two-point setback against Smithville in district play.
“That was tough,” said second-year Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “That will be a good challenge for us this season. Maybe, we just play them all at home.”
The Gobblers will go on the road for district games against La Grange, Navasota and Gonzales this season and hope to find an answer for their road woes.
“We were on a rollercoaster,” Alvarez said. “I’ll say this about being consistent, our kids worked hard all summer. We had probably 98% of our kids here. We’ve been real consistent at practice.”
Alvarez foresees another tight district race.
“I would assume that would be the case,” he said. “I would imagine that’s fair. I know traditionally Giddings is going to be good, La Grange is going to be good, Navasota is going to be good. I think it will be a pretty tight race.”
Gonzales went winless in district, but should fare better with an experienced team led by a large senior class.
“We’re excited to be more competitive about what we have coming back,” said Gonzales coach Michael Waldie. “We finally have depth. With a quality group of young kids, and with the freshman team we had last year, we’re excited about the group we have coming up. We’ve got 19 seniors and a group of sophomores and juniors who are game ready now to give us some depth on both sides of the ball.”
Waldie expects the Apaches to be in playoff contention, but knows the competition will be stiff.
“We know in this district we’re going to have two teams sitting at home that could beat most of the teams in Region IV,” he said. “Win or lose we’re going to fight to be the best team we can and see how it works out.”
