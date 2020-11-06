Hardwick and Cuero had already secured a spot in the Class 4A, Division II playoffs coming into their final game against Gonzales, but they had one job — beat their rivals.
“It’s always important,” Hardwick said. “It was our last game at home, and it’s against Gonzales. That’s a big game anytime we play them, especially after losing to them last year.”
The Gobblers (5-5, 3-2) defeated Gonzales (1-9, 0-5) 56-7, closing out their District 13-4A, Division II schedule with a win.
It didn’t take long for Cuero to start the scoring, as Hardwick ran 24 yards for a touchdown on the Gobblers' opening possession.
Cuero went on to score four more touchdowns in the first quarter with Jerry Rossett passing for three touchdowns, including a 72-yard strike to Hardwick. Hardwick scored once more on a 3-yard run.
“There’s not a lot of teams that can say they’re getting better at this point of the season,” said Cuero head coach Jack Alvarez. “And I think that we are still getting better. Day in and day out, we’re getting more comfortable in the offense, and these kids really like playing football. If they continue improving, the sky's the limit.”
The Gobblers scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter including a blocked punt returned for a score before Gonzales scored on a 46-yard pass from Joe Vanales to Derrick Garza to get on the board late in the first half.
“We fought until the end, it’s not over until it’s over,” said Gonzales senior Ryan Gomez. “It was a great season. Everyone played their hearts out. I feel good leaving the field knowing that I helped teach these young guys how to lead a team and how to play.”
Cuero scored once more in the third quarter on a 27-yard run by Breck Eleby, and neither team scored the rest of the way.
The win gives Cuero a fourth seed in the playoffs and a meeting with Navarro (8-2, 5-0) next week in the Class 4A Division II bi-district round of the playoffs.
“I’m proud of these guys and what they’ve done this year, because they could have quit a bunch of different times,” Alvarez said. “In the game against Giddings, we were down 14-0 to Giddings and came back. We were down two scores last week and came back. We started this season off 0-3 and came back every step of the way.”
Despite going up against a 1-seed to open playoffs, Hardwick is confident.
“We’re capable of great things,” Hardwick said. “This is a really good group. We can make a run. We’re capable of another state championship and being the best in the state of Texas.”
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.