CUERO — With just 14 days until Cuero's season-opener against El Campo, the team wanted to feel good heading into one of its final weeks before the season.
After the showing from both sides of the ball in its scrimmage against Canyon Lake on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium, the team felt just that.
“I feel like we came out and we just dominated straight off the first drive,” said senior Brandt Patek about his defense. “We dominated, didn’t allow a first down till the last drive of the live quarter.”
The first-team defense ended the controlled section of the scrimmage forcing six three-and-outs, five tackles for loss and a sack. It also recovered a fumble to end a drive.
“On the defensive side is where we got the most guys that we have to figure out where they’re at and I thought that our young guys did really well,” said Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “I thought that they did really well and I thought that our guys that are returners played really well.”
The play of the offense was on par with the defense in the controlled section of the scrimmage, scoring a total of five touchdowns.
The Gobblers opened the scrimmage with a 70-yard, eight play drive that was capped off with an 8-yard touchdown when quarterback Mason Notaro found Patek who plowed over a Canyon Lake defender into the end zone.
Cuero started the live quarter of the scrimmage on the same note, taking just four plays before Dayton Varela broke away for a 71-yard receiving touchdown.
“It’s good because it gives you confidence in every other drive and it just builds momentum,” Notaro said about the fast starts.
Also scoring touchdowns in the controlled section were Jace Gamez on a 70-yard run, Daylon Gibbs on a 59-yard reception, Kenneth Jackson on a 15-yard run and Tyran Gamez on a 6-yard reception.
"I though we looked pretty good. We dominated for most of the scrimmage," Notaro said. "We just have to finish better at the end there."
In the live quarter the defense did allow two touchdowns and the offense turned the ball over once, but the team pulled within two points after Varela caught a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Although the team ended the quarter being outscored, Fikac knows his team has time to work on things before the season.
"You look at a scrimmage like this and you know there’s some things to correct, it’s early, but for the most part I think we controlled the majority of the game," he said.
The team has one last scrimmage at Sinton on Thursday, and is looking forward to playing well in that one to end the preseason strong.
"We just come out here everyday at practice just to get better," Notaro said. "Eventually, when it comes to El Campo we'll be ready to go."