Shiner vs. Ganado football
Shiner's Trace Bishop heads up the field during a District 15-2A, Division I game against Ganado on Friday night at Indian Stadium.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Three area teams held their position in the latest state rankings released by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Monday.

Cuero (4-1) remained the No. 5 team in Class 4A, Division II after an 82-21 win over Beeville. Carthage (5-0) was still ranked No. 1 in the classification.

Shiner (4-1) and Refugio (4-1) held at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in Class 2A, Division I.

The Comanches beat Ganado 50-12 while Refugio won 55-0 against Bloomington.

Hallettsville (4-1) dropped out of the Class 3A, Division II rankings after a loss to Fort Worth Southwest Christian.

