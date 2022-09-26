Three area teams held their position in the latest state rankings released by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Monday.
Cuero (4-1) remained the No. 5 team in Class 4A, Division II after an 82-21 win over Beeville. Carthage (5-0) was still ranked No. 1 in the classification.
Shiner (4-1) and Refugio (4-1) held at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in Class 2A, Division I.
The Comanches beat Ganado 50-12 while Refugio won 55-0 against Bloomington.
Hallettsville (4-1) dropped out of the Class 3A, Division II rankings after a loss to Fort Worth Southwest Christian.