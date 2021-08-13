CUERO — Cuero knows its speed is its biggest asset heading into the 2021 season.
The Gobblers got to put that speed to the test on Friday in a scrimmage against Canyon Lake.
Cuero impressed with its speed behind the likes of JJ Belvin, Tyson Williams and Donavin and Zyler Jones.
“I think for this offense, (speed) is gonna be huge,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “When it’s all said and done, teams are gonna have to pay attention to what’s going on out wide. That’s going to open up some big runs for these guys.”
Belvin had Cuero’s first two scores in the timed quarter of the scrimmage. The first on a 59-yard run on the third play from scrimmage. He would score a second time on their very next possession from three yards out.
Cuero only needed eight plays to score those two touchdowns.
“It really helps out a lot when you have our speed,” Belvin said. “There’s a lot of guys on our team with speed, mainly our whole defense.”
Cuero was also showcasing its speed on defense. The Gobblers didn’t allow a touchdown during the scripted portion.
Canyon Lake’s offense didn’t find the end zone until the 2:28 mark in the live quarter. Cuero also created four turnovers in the scrimmage.
Williams scored the first touchdown for the Gobblers in the scripted portion of the scrimmage
Donavin Jones caught a screen from Jerry Rossett and rumbled for a gain of 25 yards during the scripted portion of the scrimmage. Alvarez hopes the Gobblers can turn dropped passes in the scrimmage into touchdowns when the games count.
“Jerry threw the ball extremely well,” Alvarez said. “We’ve gotta make some more plays for him. We made some at the end, but we’ve gotta make some plays earlier for him because he’s putting the ball right where it needs to be.”
Zyler Jones would break free from a horde of Hawk tacklers to get into the red zone. Belvin is excited about the depth of speed on their offense.
“We’ve got some fast backs. We can get to the hole real fast,” Belvin said. “We’ve got fast wide receivers and can throw the ball in the air.”
They were also able to give each varsity player a look. As the Gobblers are finalizing their roster for 2021, getting film on each of the players was critical.
“We just wanted to make sure we’re looking at every possibility before we start saying, ‘Hey, this is our group,’” Alvarez said. “That group right there, we know there’s a championship in there. We don’t know what kind of championship, but we know there’s a championship in that room.”
Cuero scrimmages Victoria West on Aug. 20 at Memorial Stadium.
