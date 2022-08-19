CUERO — Lightning forced Cuero to wait a day for its scrimmage against Sinton.
But it didn’t take the Cuero defense long to announce its presence.
Cuero’s defensive starters were dominant against the Pirates on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
The teams ran 12 plays each with their starters and reserves before switching to game conditions for what was to be two quarters, but was stopped at Sinton’s request midway through the second quarter.
“We just go hard every play,” said Cuero defensive end Jared Villanueva. “Whenever we hear defense, it’s just three and out, three and out. We’re trying to get them off the field.”
Sinton’s starters only score came on a 28-yard field goal during the second quarter of the game-condition portion of the scrimmage.
“This defense works for every team, if you do it right,” Villanueva said. “If you just work hard and play hard and all get all11 hands to the football, it works with anything.”
The Gobblers forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Tycen Williams and Donavin Jones, and a fumble recovery by Brandt Patek.
The Pirates’ reserves scored twice against the Cuero reserves.
“Defensively, we’re flying around and doing the things it takes to keep us in the football game,” said Cuero coach Jerod Fikac. “I think we’ll continue to do that.”
Cuero has won four state championships and made 11 appearances in the state finals. It's been recognized as one of the best coaching jobs in the state.
The Gobblers stuttered a bit on offense — throwing an interception on their first play from scrimmage — before converting some chunk-yardage plays..
Cuero scored on a Mason Notaro to Daylon Gibbs pass during the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
The Gobblers added touchdown passes of 42 yards from Notaro to Nathan Luschen and 52 yards from Notaro to Donavin Jones, and a 10-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Wilson in the game-condition portion of the scrimmage. Will Carbonara was successful on all three of his extra-point kicks.
“I feel like we played hard,” Jones said. “We had a little slow start, but we got it together when the defense started playing well. The offense started picking up, the line started blocking more, the receivers started blocking and it was a good showing for everyone.”
Cuero was able to utilize its tempo offense, which is still a work in progress.
“We’re still trying to figure out the offense a little bit,” Jones said. “We’re still getting used to it. Once we get this thing down, I think we can be a really explosive team that can give people trouble with our speed.”
Cuero’s Donavin Jones gets a lift from teammates after a touchdown run during a scrimmage against Sinton on Friday at Gobbler Stadium.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
The Gobblers, who are ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division II poll, will go back to work Monday for their season opener at El Campo, which is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I poll.
“I think there were a ton of positives,” Fikac said. “We’ve got to clean up the turnovers. We’ve got some big-play potential, if we execute and take care of the ball on the offensive side. We’ve got to improve on some things, but we’re getting better every week.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at
mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
