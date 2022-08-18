CUERO — Cuero’s final scrimmage of the season was postponed Thursday evening because of lightning.
The Gobblers were scheduled to take on Sinton at Gobbler Stadium.
Sinton had arrived in Cuero, but the lightning began before the teams took the field.
The Pirates and Gobblers will attempt to scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday at Gobbler Stadium.
Victoria East vs. Bay City
Victoria East fans will have to wait a little longer to see their Titans take the football field.
Dozens of those fans were gathered outside of Memorial Stadium, hoping to catch the Titans take on Bay City in the teams first scrimmage of the preseason, however the game was postponed due to a lightning storm.
Both teams will try to make up the game on Friday in Bay City at 6 p.m., however, more storms are forecasted to roll through.
This scrimmage between East and Bay City was slated to be an “Our Day to Shine’’ game, with proceeds going to directly to the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation Benevolence Fund.
