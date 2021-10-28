CUERO — AJ Arroyo knows all about Cuero’s tradition of success in football.
Arroyo’s father, Adam, Cuero’s offensive line coach, was a member of the Gobblers’ 1987 state championship team.
“I’ve heard so many stories about that and what they did to prepare for their games,” AJ Arroyo said. “It’s really neat. A lot of people know Cuero. I want to make my mark on Cuero’s tradition.”
Arroyo and his teammates will get an opportunity to make their case when No. 8 Cuero (7-1, 3-0) takes on Smithville (7-1, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gobbler Stadium with the District 13-4A, Division II championship and top seed in the playoffs at stake.
“It would definitely mean a lot to me,” said Arroyo, who plays tight end and defensive end. “Cuero hasn’t won one since 2018. I’ve never won one in my high school career and a district championship would mean a whole lot.”
The Gobblers don’t need to be reminded about the importance of playoff seeding.
Cuero dropped a 29-27 decision to Smithville last season that dropped it from the No. 1 to the No. 4 seed. The Gobblers would go on to lose to Navarro in the bi-district playoffs.
“I got to see that for sure,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “We got fourth last year and we got to see Navarro, which is always competitive and has a tough football team. If you get the first seed, your ride is a little smoother.”
Alvarez has been pleased with the Gobblers’ progress throughout the season.
“We’ve gotten better every week,” he said. “Our depth has improved, we’ve had some knickknack injuries here and there and it’s forced our JV kids to move up and to play. I think we’re getting better at the right time.
“I can’t say enough about how our defense plays,” he continued. “They’re tenacious and they have great speed and physicality and they give us lots of chances. When they give us a lot of chances, we have enough skill where we’re going to score points.”
One of the lessons AJ Arroyo learned from the success of his father’s team was the importance of being self-motivated and taking ownership in what happens on a daily basis.
“The good teams don’t need people to push them to do it,” AJ Arroyo said. “They’re going to go out and do it themselves. I think our team has that mentality of ‘we’re going to get it done.’”
Cuero hopes to take another step in the right direction against Smithville.
“We had goals from Day 1,” Alvarez said. “One of them was to be 10-0 and that’s not going to happen. The other was being the district champion, and the other was to be in the playoffs. I’m always telling the kids to play for what’s available. Right now, a district championship is still available and that’s what we’re playing for.”
NOTES: Smithville-Cuero is one of a number of area games where a district championship and playoff seeding is on the line. Other games include Hallettsville at Columbus, Industrial at Edna, Shiner at Ganado, and Kenedy at Refugio.
Cuero athletics is holding a dog food drive to benefit Pet Adoptions of Cuero. Donations of dog and cat food and supplies may be dropped off at the Cuero athletic office. Pedigree dry dog food is preferred, while any brand of wet dog and cat food and dry food for cats will be accepted.
