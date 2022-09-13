CUERO — Legends grow over time and Robert Strait’s football career at Cuero is no different.
But while deeds accomplished are often magnified as the years pass, that’s not the case with Strait.
Strait actually did throw rocks from the old field house and hit the roof of the bus barn and the press box at Gobbler Stadium.
He did boot the ball through the uprights on the opening kickoff in a playoff game and was given the coin toss coin from the official as promised.
But what Strait did best was run the football, and there is no need for exaggeration as his numbers speak for themselves.
Strait carried 1,131 times for 8,411 yards and 120 touchdowns during his four-year career, while helping the Gobblers reach the state final three times and win the 1987 state championship.
Strait went on to play at Baylor where he rushed for 1,856 yards and 32 touchdowns before his football career came to an end after a brief stint in training camp with the Cleveland Browns.
Strait’s accomplishments will be recognized with his induction into the Cuero Sports Hall of Fame before Friday’s game against Calallen at Gobbler Stadium.
Strait, 52, will be joined at the induction ceremony by his wife, Monica, daughter, Mia, who is a sophomore at Victoria East, and 7-year-old son Robert Jr. Strait’s oldest son Reese is attending school in Portland, Ore., and will be unable to make the trip.
“It means so much to me because of my kids,” Strait said. “For my son, to be able to say, ‘My dad was great, I can be great. I can do this, I can do that.’ That’s what makes me even more proud…it’s a great feeling. For me, I’m happy. But it’s more about the legacy I leave and to be recognized as one of the greatest in your high school is awesome.”
Strait played at 6-foot-2, 225-pounds and had his best season as a junior when the Gobblers went 15-0 and won the state title.
He rushed 384 times for 3,515 yards and 52 touchdowns, while adding two receiving touchdowns and scoring 372 points.
“I always tell people that in my whole career of high school I’ve never seen a better back than him,” said Cuero offensive line coach Adam Arroyo, who played with Strait for three years at Cuero and two at Baylor. “He was the best running back I’ve ever seen. He was strong, he was fast, he was quick, he had vision and he wasn’t afraid to run you over and he wasn’t afraid to run around you.”
Strait had 41 games of 100 yards or more rushing during his Cuero career, including five 300-yard games — that featured a career-best 356 yards against Hallettsville — and nine 200-yard games.
Strait was second to Kenneth Hall in career rushing yards when he left Cuero, and remains in the top 10 in the Texas high school record book in eight rushing or scoring categories.
“Records are put up there for somebody to break,” he said. “In 1987, I never really thought about records. I kept up with it. I didn’t care if I scored or I got 12 yards, as long as we won the game. That’s what mattered and that’s what made us good is we all relied on each other.”
Strait, who has worked for the U.S. Postal Service for the past 11 years, has no hard feelings about waiting so long for his induction.
He knows the trouble he encountered after leaving school played a role in the delay.
“Honestly, I can understand why it took so long,” Strait said. “I did have a stretch of life that wasn't so great. I understand why it took so long. I didn’t want to embarrass my school. It’s nothing to me.”
But being able to be recognized among his fellow Cuero athletes means everything to Strait.
“The thing I remember most is the locker room and my teammates,” he said. “The singing, the acting silly and all that kind of stuff. I can remember most all my games that I played, but it doesn’t compare to the locker room, the bus rides and the restaurants. That’s the stuff that solidifies your friendship with everybody.”