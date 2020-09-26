CUERO – Breck Eleby has found a new home and he’s enjoying the surroundings.
Eleby began the year playing quarterback for Cuero, but has moved to running back and occasionally plays receiver.
“It’s more fun,” Eleby said. “There are just more opportunities to set your teammates up to score or for your teammates to set you up to score.”
Eleby caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown in Cuero’s 28-0 win over Uvalde on Saturday night at Gobbler Stadium.
“He’s kind of our Swiss army knife,” Cuero coach Jack Alvarez said of the junior. “He’s going to play some running back, he’s going to play some receiver. He may still have to play some quarterback when we play some Wildcat and stuff like that. When you have a kid like that, you try to use his skills.”
Cuero’s Breck Eleby @BreckEleby caught a TD pass and ran for a TD in the Gobblers’ win over Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/SnqTRdfSen— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 27, 2020
Eleby caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jerry Rossett in the second quarter and ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, as the Gobblers (2-3) won for the second straight time.
“There’s improvement every week now and that’s the good thing,” Eleby said. “We started off kind of slow, but we talked about it and corrected things and got better.”
Cuero showed balance on offense with quarterback Jerry Rossett passing for 173 yards and a touchdown and running for a touchdown. Tycen Williams carried 14 times for 102 yards and scored on a 39-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Cuero quarterback Jerry Rossett after the Gobblers’ 28-0 win over Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/FZdi28zqs1— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 27, 2020
“Practice always makes you better,” said Rossett, a junior who was making his second start. “I wasn’t really nervous this time. I knew my teammates had my back and I had their back.”
Alvarez praised the way Rossett directed the offense, which included a 70-yard, 16-play scoring drive that consumed 6 minutes and 48 seconds to start the game.
“He’s getting so much better,” Alvarez said. “His confidence, he’s putting the ball in the right places. He didn’t miss many guys tonight. He threw the ball away when it needed to be thrown away. He’s getting to be a pretty good little game manager.”
Cuero comes on the field at Gobbler Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QClrQRgAGr— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 26, 2020
Cuero’s defense limited the Coyotes (1-4) to nine first downs and 167 yards.
Cuero coach Jack Alvarez @CoachJAlvarez on the Gobblers moving forward. pic.twitter.com/9Pjwj35omi— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 27, 2020
The Gobblers also forced two turnovers with Kalan Malandrakis intercepting a pass, and AJ Arroyo forcing a fumble that was recovered by Sean Burks.
“Kalan Malandrakis is playing really well right now,” Alvarez said. “I'm really proud of him and proud of all the kids. We could have folded our tent and said, ‘Let’s wait until next year.’ That’s not what these guys wanted to do.”
Cuero will have an open week before returning to Gobbler Stadium to begin District 13-4A, Division II play against La Grange.
“You’ve got to take practice,” Eleby said. “Practice is where it starts. You win throughout the week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.