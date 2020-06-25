The Cuero school district was notified Thursday that a district employee received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
The employee is asymptomatic, but may have come in contact with others participating in strength and conditioning workouts on June 17.
The employee was not on district property after June 17.
As a result, Cuero athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez said workouts have been suspended.
Alvarez said the Gobblers hope to resume workouts July 13.
Alvarez said the team was scheduled to take off for the July 4 holiday and as a result, should only miss four days.
Bay City, Van Vleck and Falls City have also suspended strength and conditioning workouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.