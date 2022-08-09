HALLETTSVILLE — Cuero’s ready to use its experience this year.

The Lady Gobblers return eight starters, including three seniors, from last year’s playoff appearance where they lost to Wimberley in the bi-district round.

Cuero has made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but hasn’t advanced past the first round since its 2016 run to the regional quarterfinals.

“I think our girls are returning with experience,” said Cuero coach Chelsie Lemley. “So the deer-in-the-headlights look, we don’t have it this year. It works to our advantage and we’re blessed with athleticism and height.”

Cuero started off on the right foot, beating Hallettsville in straight sets (25-22, 25-9, 25-20) to open the season.

The Lady Gobblers (1-0) trailed 7-1 in the third set before four kills by senior hitter Daniella Saenz sparked a 7-0 run to put Cuero up 8-7.

“I knew we had to get one more set. So I just wanted to give it everything I had,” Saenz said. “I just wanted to push hard so we could get this win and start the season 1-0.”

Fellow senior Cydnie Johnson helped to secure the sweep with a pair of kills in the third.

“We just had a lot of confidence in that third set,” Johnson said.

It wasn’t the first time Cuero had to play from behind in the match.

Hallettsville (0-1), fresh off the program’s first trip to the regional tournament, jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and led 12-8 before the Lady Gobblers engineered a 4-0 run to tie the game at 12-12.

“We have to work on sharpening our movement on the floor, our transition, our defense,” Lemley added. “We had some kinks we have to work on, but that’s a great Hallettsville team with a great outside hitter who challenged us a couple of times.”

Cuero showed its potential with junior setter Bromli Watson starting her third year directing the offense.

Watson had 831 assists as a sophomore last year, earning first team honors on the Advocate All-Area volleyball team.

“I don’t think anybody passed (well) today, so that’s hats off to Bromli for doing a phenomenal job keeping our offense in the game,” Lemley said. “That’s a three-year returner and she’s playing like it.”

Hallettsville struggled to play a clean game in the season opener.

After pulling within 13-9 in Set 2, the Lady Brahmas conceded a 12-0 run to Cuero to close out the set, and allowed their third-set lead to evaporate.

“I definitely saw a bunch of mental mistakes that cost us a whole bunch, especially in serve receive, getting our passes where they needed to be,” said Hallettsville coach Lindsay Hudson. “Hopefully we can fix those little errors and just keep moving from there.”