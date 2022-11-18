CUERO — Mason Notaro ran for three touchdowns and passed for two to lead Cuero to a 41-18 Class 4A, Division II area playoff win over Sealy on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
Cuero improved to 11-1 and moved into the regional semifinal round.
After throwing two touchdown passes in the first half, Notaro scored on runs of 10, 3 and 22 yards in the final two quarters.
Tycen Williams ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass as Cuero took a 21-3 halftime lead.
Williams caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Notaro and ran 2 yards for a touchdown.
The Gobblers opened the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Notaro to Dayson Varela.
Sealy’s lone score came on a 28-yard field goal by Eduardo Gomez.
Cuero and Sealy were playing for the 15th time, the first since the 2009 regional semifinals.
Cuero was playing its fourth playoff game at home and its first since 2017.