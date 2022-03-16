Jerry Rossett is certain Cuero is a better team than its record indicates.
Rossett also understands what the Gobblers must do to get in the win column more often.
“That’s what gets this team the most is one inning,” Rossett said. “It kills us. We’ve got to get better at that and make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The Gobblers were able to work around their mistakes and swept a spring break doubleheader against Victoria St. Joseph on Wednesday at Riverside Stadium.
Cuero won the first game 7-2 and captured a 10-4 win in the second game. Both games went six innings.
“With us being young, we’re learning constantly,” said Cuero coach Colby Mica. “We’re finally understanding the little things matter the most. Most of them have bought in and I’ve told these guys from Day 1 we could have a special group that starts something here.”
Cuero improved to 5-8 thanks in a large part to impressive pitching performances from Will Davis in the first game and Rossett in the second game.
“I think Will threw a helluva game in the first game and Jerry came out and did the same thing,” Mica said. “He threw really well. That’s two seniors who came out and I can’t remember a bad outing by either one of them this year.”
Rossett had a rocky fourth inning in which he allowed three runs and four of his six hits. But he struck out 12, including five of the final six batters.
“He came out throwing strikes to start off with the fastball,” said Cuero catcher Brandt Patek. “When he got ahead in the count, he executed the breaking ball.”
Patek had four hits, including a double, and drove in four runs in the doubleheader.
“We know we can be a good team,” he said. “Coming out here and winning two games should get us going in the right direction.”
The Flyers dropped to 1-9, but Coach Danny Tunchez was more concerned with his team’s mistakes — including six errors in the second game — than the final result.
“What we want as a team is just to compete when we play these big public schools,” Tunchez said. “We shoot ourselves in the foot. That’s been the story of this season.”
St. Joseph’s lone win was a district decision over Laredo St. Augustine. The Flyers will take a 1-1 district mark into Saturday’s game against Brownsville St. Joseph.
“We know what we have to do in district and we feel very confident going in,” Tunchez said. “I want to play the best that way we understand what we have to do to beat those teams. We want to be there in the playoffs.”
Cuero will be in the playoffs since it competes in a four-team district. But the Gobblers have bigger goals.
“We can be really good,” Rossett said. “We have talent. We have some young guys, but we can be really good if we go in there thinking we can win every game and be a scrappy, good baseball team.”
Game 1
Cuero 7, St. Joseph 2
Cuero 203 200 — 7 8 2
St. Joseph 200 000 — 2 4 2
W: Will Davis. L: Eli Moss. Highlights: (C) Caleb Nagle 3-for-4, R; Jerry Rossett 3-for-3, Brandt Patek 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Dylan Mills 1-for-2, RBI. (SJ) Vic Nunez 2-for-2, Jackson Stefka 2-for-3.
Game 2
Cuero 10, St. Joseph 4
Cuero 602 200 — 10 6 1
St. Joseph 100 300 — 4 6 6
W: Jerry Rossett. L: Rudy Gonzalez. Highlights: (C) Rossett 12 Ks; Brandt Patek 2-for-4 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kelton Dunn 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. (SJ) Aidan Aragon 1-for-2, 2B, RBI. Records: Cuero 5-8; St. Joseph 1-9.
