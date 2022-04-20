CUERO — Lebron Johnson wanted to make sure he did his part to qualify all three of Cuero’s relay teams for the regional meet.
Last year, the Gobblers were able to get all three to the Class 4A, Region IV meet in Kingsville.
Johnson ran legs on 400- and 800-meter relays, guiding the Gobblers to first and second-place times of 43.081 and 1:28.495, respectively, at the District 27/28-4A area meet at Gobbler Stadium on Wednesday.
Johnson also won the 100-meter dash with a wind-aided, hand-clocked time of 10.82 seconds to bring his point total to 19.
The Texas A&M-Kingsville-bound senior wanted to make sure he’s in as many events as possible at next week’s regional meet at Javelina Stadium.
“It feels good,” Johnson said. “I know what I’m going for. I know what’s there. I’ve just gotta compete.”
Johnson won the 100 after edging out Boerne’s Colby Brown by nine-hundredths of a second to win the event.
He finished second last year to Pleasanton’s Ashon Thompson.
“He’s improved every week,” said Cuero track coach Bryan Hood. “It’s amazing to see that progression. I was so proud in the 800 relay because he was behind by about 10 meters and he pulled ahead to take the lead. That just shows what kind of heart he has.”
Cuero’s 1600 relay entered the area meet as the fifth-seed with a qualifying time of 3:35.46.
Behind a gritty anchor leg from Braidon Mathis, the Gobblers clocked a time of 3:30.436 to beat Boerne’s 3:30.66 for the fourth and final regional qualifying spot.
The fourth-place finish helped secure the second-place team honors for the Gobblers with 79 points.
Cuero opted to make a change to their 1600 relay and put hurdler Mason Notaro as the first leg.
That proved to be the spark they needed in a race that featured 3:30 times from the third, fourth and fifth place teams.
“Mason’s got a lot of heart,” Hood said. “He’s gonna give me everything he has when he runs and we know that. That’s what we’re looking for in the 1600 relay, a kid who’s going to finish the race and he did today.”
Durham leaps to regionals
Exavier Durham may have been a late addition to Cuero’s track team, but he knows what’s expected of him.
He saw what Dayvon Williams accomplished en route to gold in the high jump at the Class 4A state meet a year ago.
Durham rose to those expectations and jumped a season-best 6-foot-0 and beat Gonzales’ Kamren Cavitt in a tiebreaker before winning bronze in triple jump with a leap of 44-6.25.
“It’s pretty tough trying to fill those shoes with all those great jumps,” Durham said. “So I just have to come to practice every day and work.”
Durham and the field had to contend with gusty winds north of 20 mph that made it hard for the bar to remain in place.
Eventually, Durham realized he just had to fight through it since everyone else was battling the same conditions.
“It was pretty tough at first,” Durham said. “You’ve just gotta stay tall and be smooth.”
Texan two stepWimberley swept the boy’s and girl’s team titles.
The Texans scored 114 points to beat the hosts, Cuero. Pleasanton finished third with 63 points.
The Lady Texans scored 122 points to beat Fredericksburg by 22 points. Navarro was third after scoring 75 points.
