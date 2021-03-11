CUERO — Cuero’s Charles Derouen, Kalan Malandrakis and J.D. Notaro recently traveled to Belton to watch the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor play football.
They’ll be heading back to the NCAA Division III school for the fall semester as teammates.
The seniors made their commitment to play at Mary Hardin-Baylor official Thursday in a ceremony in the Cuero gym.
“They have a history of winning,” Notaro said of the Crusaders, who won a national championship in 2016. “The community there is a lot like Cuero and they come out and support the football team.”
Notaro, Malandrakis and Derouen played on Cuero’s 2018 state championship team as sophomores, and have been through the ups and downs of the last two seasons.
“Since we were little in junior high athletics, we’ve known how to win and what it takes,” Derouen said. “My freshman year when we lost to Wimberley, that’s when we flipped the switch. We never wanted to feel that way again and the next year we won state. We were just in a bad situation the last two years. We lost a lot of people. We fought our hardest.”
Derouen started on the defensive line, Malandrakis started at linebacker, and Notaro played quarterback before moving to the secondary.
“They were our heart and soul on defense,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “They made it strong up the middle. One’s a nose, one’s a linebacker and one’s a safety. Mal helped the front get lined up. Chuck was dominant in the middle, and you have J.D. back there an ex-quarterback lining them up.
“We’re going miss them,” he continued. “I’m glad they’re getting an opportunity to play somewhere and that’s one of the better places in the nation if you’re going to play football at that level.”
Malandrakis is thankful for the chance to continue playing with his teammates.
“It means the world,” he said. “Just to be up there with guys who have gone through the same thing I’ve gone through since we were kids. It’s a great feeling.”
The seniors are looking forward to playing on the college level, but won’t forget their Cuero careers.
“It’s been great,” Notaro said. “Not many people get the chance to win a state championship and a couple of other individual accolades. Of course, the brotherhood with my teammates will never leave.”
