HOUSTON — Cuero defeated Silsbee in its Class 4A, Division ll regional final game on Friday at NRG Stadium in absolute thrilling fashion.

After a back-and-forth contest through regulation and two overtime periods, the Gobblers offense took the field in the third overtime period with a chance to win the game with a successful two-point conversion.

Junior quarterback Mason Notaro then snapped the ball and threw up a spiral to junior tight end Nathan Luschen in the back of the end zone for the successful two-point conversion, clinching the 58-56 victory.

Cuero (13-1) was down at halftime by 13 points to the Tigers (13-1), but their offense came to life scoring 51 points over the second half and three overtime periods.

Cuero vs. Silsbee regional final
Cuero’s Tycen Williams completes the pass and runs it in for Cuero’s first touchdown of the game during Friday’s Class 4A, Division II regional final against Silsbee at NRG Stadium.

