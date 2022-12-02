HOUSTON — Cuero defeated Silsbee in its Class 4A, Division ll regional final game on Friday at NRG Stadium in absolute thrilling fashion.
After a back-and-forth contest through regulation and two overtime periods, the Gobblers offense took the field in the third overtime period with a chance to win the game with a successful two-point conversion.
Junior quarterback Mason Notaro then snapped the ball and threw up a spiral to junior tight end Nathan Luschen in the back of the end zone for the successful two-point conversion, clinching the 58-56 victory.
Cuero (13-1) was down at halftime by 13 points to the Tigers (13-1), but their offense came to life scoring 51 points over the second half and three overtime periods.