CUERO — Cuero faced a 13-point halftime deficit and trailed by eight points in the second overtime in its Class 4A, Division II regional final game against Silsbee.

But the Gobblers persevered and won 58-56 in the third overtime.

“I think that has to do with the culture and the core principles that these guys actually voted on,” said first-year Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “One of them is toughness and grit overcomes adversity and we had to have it Friday. I never heard anybody say anything but let’s turn this thing around and go in the right direction.”

The Gobblers (13-1) will make their second consecutive semifinal appearance when they take on Wimberley (14-0) at 3 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Cuero watched the tape and celebrated its dramatic win over Silsbee on Saturday before turning its attention to the Texans.

“It was a great game that we were very excited to win and move back to where we were previously,” said senior linebacker Sean Burks. “We always say after Saturday we watch the film and turn the page and enjoy it and get ready for the next week.”

Cuero and Wimberley are familiar foes. The teams have played 15 times since 1994 and Cuero holds a 9-6 edge in the series.

The Gobblers and Texans have met seven times in the playoffs and Cuero has won four of those games.

The teams played twice last season. Cuero won 21-3 during the regular season and 36-26 in the regional semifinal at the Alamodome.

“I just remember they’re a physical team and they play really hard and we both take playing each other very seriously,” said senior offensive lineman Kyle Weghorst. “Just the rivalry between us. They always give us their best shot and we always give them our best shot.”

Fikac, who was an assistant at Wimberley with current head coach Doug Warren, expects the Texans to be fundamentally sound with a balanced attack.

“They’re going to spread the ball around,” he said. “They have a great offense. They’re going to spread it to many players. We’re going to have to be really good and disciplined on the defensive side of the ball and make sure we’re looking at our keys. Defensively, they fly around and have a great defense.”

Despite its win over Silsbee, Burks was not pleased with the defense’s performance.

“We could have given way more effort,” he said. “We didn’t come out like we needed to. We’re Cuero and people are looking to beat us and we have a target on our back. You have to make sure you’re taking practice seriously so when the game comes you’ll be ready.”

The Gobblers racked up 500 yards of offense against Silsbee — 252 rushing and 248 passing.

+3 Cuero grinds out regional semifinal win over Wimberley SAN ANTONIO — Cuero quarterback Jerry Rossett enjoys throwing the football.

“I think having the offseason really helped us learn the offense,” Weghorst said. “The coaches kind of sat us down and we learned all the ins and outs of it. We watch so much film and we’re writing down the plays. We’re correcting everything we do wrong. In practice, we’re getting every look we might see in the game.”

Cuero is one win away from its 12th state final appearance, which eluded it last season.

“The growth of this team has been tremendous,” Fikac said. “I think the growth of us getting to know each other and us being in this spot together. From the first day I set foot on this campus, this was the goal and one of those opportunities these kids talked about. They were in this spot last year and these kids want to break that door down.”

NOTES: Cuero will be the home team…Tickets at the gate will be $18 and parking for standard vehicles will be $15. Those ages 2 and under will be admitted free of charge…THSCA, TGCA, District 12-4A and 13-4A passes will be accepted with ID…Wimberley won state titles in 2005 and 2011…Cuero won state championships in 1973, 1974, 1987 and 2018…The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Friday’s Glen Rose-Carthage game…The state final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.