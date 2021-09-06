Cuero and Yoakum continue to climb in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s high school state rankings.
Cuero (2-0) moved up to No. 7 in Class 4A, Division II following a 21-3 win over then No. 3 ranked Wimberley.
Yoakum (2-0) moved up to No. 7 in Class 3A, Division I after a 27-3 win over Smithville. Cuero and Yoakum will face off on Friday in Cuero.
Also in Class 3A, Division I, Hallettsville (1-1) reentered the rankings at No. 8 after beating Industrial 28-24 in Vanderbilt. Consequently, Industrial (1-1) dropped from No. 6 to No. 9.
In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo (1-1) dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 after a 38-17 loss to Fulshear. The Ricebirds play Calhoun on Friday.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (2-0) and Shiner (2-0) remained at No. 1 and 2 respectively. Refugio beat George West 55-8 and Shiner beat Blanco 41-7 in Week 2.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City (1-1) dropped to No. 8 after a 17-14 loss to Poth.
