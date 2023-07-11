A November workout in the pouring rain turned into a ray of sunshine for Caeveon Patton’s football career.
Patton received a call from Ty Warren, the defensive line coach for the Orlando Guardians of the XFL, asking him to come to Hutto for a workout.
Patton made the drive from his Cuero residence and despite the conditions, was impressive enough to be selected by the Guardians in the XFL draft a week later.
“It kind of came out of the blue with Orlando,” the 24-year-old Patton said. “It was a pretty cool feeling to get drafted. I had a two-month period of getting in shape and training camp started in January.”
The 6-foot-1, 291-pound Patton more than justified his selection by starting all 10 games for the Guardians, leading the league in tackles by a defensive lineman (40 tackles, 13 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks) and being named to the all-XFL team.
“It was super competitive,” Patton said. “You have a bunch of guys who played in the NFL. That’s what I tell people all the time. They think if you don’t make it to the NFL, you’re not good. But at the end of the day, when you go into training camp you’re going with 90 guys and only 52 on the roster.
“Those other guys who competed in camp, they weren’t trash. They just didn’t have enough room for them. Other leagues are made up of guys who can play there, but they just didn’t have the opportunity or that one person to believe in them. That’s why we go to these leagues to make them believe in us.”
Patton hopes his time with the Guardians is another step in his journey from high school at Cuero to the NFL.
Patton spent five years at Texas State — he missed what would have been his fourth season with a back injury — and had two head coaches, three defensive coordinators and four defensive line coaches.
“My senior year, we had the same staff,” Patton said. “I finally got to concentrate on football instead of worrying about my place on the team.”
Patton earned an invite to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts before being released.
Patton stayed in touch with his agent, hoping for another opportunity when he was drafted by the Guardians.
Orlando plays in Camping World Stadium, home of the Tropical Bowl, and the team played in front of as many as 38,000 fans in St. Louis.
“You make pretty good money if you play,” Patton said. “I made a pretty good living.”
Patton has attended workouts with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons and a veteran mini-camp with the Falcons this summer.
He is hoping for an invite to an NFL training camp, but has the option of returning to Orlando.
Patton spent most of the summer training male and female athletes around the area from grammar school through the college level in Yoakum.
Patton plans to train athletes year-round when his playing days are over.
“I’m just a normal guy who plays football,” he said. “You don’t have to be scared of me. I’m just a dude who mastered his craft and loves what he does for a living. I want kids to realize you don’t have to change who you are to be who you want to be.”