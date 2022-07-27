Cole Payne knows a silver lining when he sees one.

The Cuero graduate was one of thousands of collegiate athletes to have their season upended in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

While Payne missed out on a big portion of his sophomore season at Temple College, he and the thousands of athletes across the country were granted a lifeline when all collegiate governing bodies granted extra years of eligibility for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Payne hopes to use the extra eligibility to his advantage as he gears up for his junior season at Texas A&M-Kingsville by playing for the Victoria Generals.

“COVID actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a lot of us,” Payne said. “The guys who were my roommates (in 2021) at Temple, we all got pretty much a free year to mature on the field and get extra innings.”

+4 Cuero's Payne faces uncertain baseball future Cole Payne took cuts in the batting cage and lifted weights just like he would during any workout at Vendetta Baseball in Victoria.

During Payne’s collegiate career, he’s been a two-way player, making appearances in the field and on the pitcher’s mound.

For the Javelinas in 2022, the 6-foot-1 Payne hit .205 in 27 total appearances. He made four appearances on the mound and had a 3.00 ERA in three innings pitched.

While with the Generals, Payne wants to prepare for the upcoming season at A&M-Kingsville by improving his pitching.

In three appearances for the Generals entering Tuesday’s game with the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Payne has a 5.40 ERA while striking out six in five innings.

Payne worked a scoreless ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts against the Cane Cutters to lower his ERA to 4.50.

“I’m taking the summer to really focus on the mound, throwing and everything,” Payne added. “ I’ve been a two-way player my whole life.”

Generals coach Michael Oros has noticed Payne’s dedication to improving his pitching. The addition of Payne late in the season has helped the Generals as arms tire or players return to their colleges.

“I know he can hit, too,” Oros said, “but he’s coming in and throwing strikes in big situations, especially late in the season when we start losing pitchers and it’s hard to find. He’s been a great addition to us.”

Generals struggle to produce against Acadiana

The Victoria Generals had yet to beat Acadiana at home before Tuesday night.

The Generals (22-16-1) struggled to find the big hit in a 4-0 loss to the Cane Cutters to start a two-game series on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium, moving their home record against the southern Louisiana-based team to 0-5.

Victoria went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and managed four hits with three errors committed in the loss. It’s the team’s third straight loss, shrinking their second-half lead over Baton Rouge to 1.5 games.

“We play well at their place,” Oros said. “Obviously we’ve been struggling against them here, but that’s gonna come. From what I’ve heard, people like playing here. It’s a good atmosphere, a good stadium and things like that. It just wasn’t our time.”

Acadiana (22-16) took the lead in the sixth inning when Justin Williams drove in Patrick Lee, who hit a one-out triple to dead center. The Cane Cutters capped off their scoring with a three-run eighth inning.

Shiner grad Hunter Kloesel worked to strand a pair of runners and minimize damage in the sixth.

Kloesel worked six innings, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts. It was his longest outing in five appearances this season for the Generals.

He knew he was starting less than 24 hours before the scheduled first pitch and was expected to only throw a couple of innings.

“Next thing you know, you look up in the third and he’s at 35 pitches,” Oros said. “When he came in, I said, ‘Hey, you feel alright?’ He said, 'Yes.' Alright, let’s roll with this thing and see what we get. Six innings and you give up one run? You can’t ask for anything better than that.”

The Generals had a chance to open the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runners on base following Brandon Galindo’s single and DJ Butler’s walk, but left the two runners on base.

The Generals were able to get two runners in scoring position with one out in the ninth, but failed to score again after a fielder’s choice and strikeout in consecutive at-bats ending the game.

The two teams will conclude the two-game series at at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Stadium.