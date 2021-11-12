CUERO — Jeri Ficklen has played varsity volleyball at Cuero since her freshman year.
But Ficklen’s senior season was a difficult one.
She suffered a stress fracture in her foot during the summer that kept her out until the final three games of the season.
“It was very frustrating,” Ficklen said. “I wish I could have played more games. I’m not happy with the way we ended it (in the bi-district playoffs), but we ended it as a team, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Ficklen will have the opportunity to get back on the court next season after signing a letter of intent Friday in the Cuero ISD board room to play at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I like the close, tight competition,” Ficklen said. “It always makes me want to be a better player. I like having the relationships I have with my teammates on and off the court.”
Ficklen became acquainted with the A&M-Kingsville program while playing for her club team, the Force in Corpus Christi.
She plans to major in biomedical science and apply to nursing school.
“That was the college I was interested in,” Ficklen said. “After looking at the college and going on multiple visits, that was my favorite.”
Cuero coach Chelsie Lemley was proud of what Ficklen achieved at Cuero, including being named to the academic all-state team.
“This being her senior year, I know that she had goals in mind,” Lemley said. “We’re proud of her for sticking through an injury like that. It’s tough. It shows a lot of character to come back and finish very strong the way she finished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.