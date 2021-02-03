CUERO — Jackson Hardwick experienced a range of emotions during his three years on the varsity football team at Cuero.
The Gobblers won a state championship his sophomore season, missed the playoffs when he was a junior and lost in the bi-district round last season.
But Hardwick enjoyed playing with his teammates.
“It was amazing,” Hardwick said. “It’s just unreal the amount of support we get and how everyone is behind us. Not many people are fortunate enough to have that."
Hardwick finished his senior season by rushing for 603 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging over 6 yards per carry. He was a second-team selection on the Advocate's all-area team.
“I just think it took a little bit for us to mold and shape as team,” he said. “Once we came together, everything started moving really smoothly as a team.”
Hardwick will get to continue his career on the college level, while pursuing a degree in environmental forestry after confirming his commitment to NCAA Division III Sewanne — also known as University of the South — in Tennessee at a ceremony Wednesday morning in the Cuero gym.
“Sewanee has an excellent program and excellent academics and I’m ready to go there,” said Hardwick, who made his decision after a visit to the campus. “It was surreal. It was very beautiful and everyone is so nice. It reminded me a lot of Cuero when I went up there. That really helped me make my decision.”
Sewanne competes in the Southern Athletic Association, which includes Trinity and Austin College from Texas.
“I’m ready,” Hardwick said. “Hopefully, my family and friends can make some games. That would be real cool.”
