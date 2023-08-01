CUERO — Jacob Baker decided not to play baseball in college after completing his senior season at Cuero.

Baker was going to attend Blinn College before transferring to Texas A&M.

But Baker had a change of heart this summer and will be back on the mound next season.

Baker signed a letter of intent to play baseball at UHV next season Tuesday afternoon in the Cuero ISD board room.

“I decided I missed it,” Baker said. “I just wanted to pitch again and that’s really it.”

Baker had an outstanding senior year for the Gobblers. He had a 5-2 record with a 1.62 ERA with two saves and had 97 strikeouts in 64.2 innings.

Baker earned first-team all-state honors as a reliever on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A team.

“As a reliever, you have to have a lot of confidence and just throw strikes,” he said, “and your teammates will help you out.”

Cuero head coach Mike Bonewald was impressed with Baker’s performance.

“When we would send Jacob up on the mound, it was like we were a different team,” Bonewald said. “We had a lot of confidence and trust in him on the mound. He rarely walked people and he made everybody earn what they got at the plate. He’s a true competitor, a hard worker, and a good leader on the team.”

Baker credits his brother Joey, and Victoria Stroman graduate and major league pitcher Blaine Beatty with teaching him how to pitch.

Baker’s trainer, Danny Tunchez, helped him connect with UHV.

"Baker is a local kid from right outside Victoria and we are thrilled to have him joining us here at UHV," said UHV head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "He's got a great feel and presence on the mound that we expect to translate right away and make an immediate impact as a true freshman. He's not only a stand out on the mound, he's a great person, student, and comes from a great family, which is what we are all about at UHV."

Baker played for three head coaches during his Cuero career, but is proud of what he accomplished.

“We went through ups and downs with new coaches,” he said, “but it all worked out.”