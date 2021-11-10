CUERO — Ashley Price recently traveled to Belton to attend a Mary Hardin-Baylor basketball practice.
She was not only impressed by what she saw on the court, but with the campus itself.
“They saw interest in me,” Price said. “I loved the campus and it was just a perfect match.”
Price made her commitment to play basketball at NCAA Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor official after her senior year at Cuero in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the Cuero board room.
“I’m more than ecstatic to be there and start practicing,” said Price, who plans to major in nursing.
The 5-foot-10 Price has been on the varsity at Cuero since her freshman season. She is the prototypical power forward, but has played post for the Lady Gobblers out of necessity.
“She’s a bruiser,” said Cuero coach Amy Crain. “Ashley’s always played post. She’s not the tallest kid around, but she plays bigger than what she is with her physicality. She understands that to compensate for her lack of size down low, she’s got to be physical. She brings that. She’s probably been the most physical kid that I’ve coached at the position.”
Price scored 17 points in Cuero’s 62-19 season-opening win over Goliad. She’s thankful for the experience she’s gotten in high school.
“Being the height I am and going against taller people has helped me become more aggressive and wanting to work harder to get around them,” Price said. “What helps me is my speed. You don’t see a lot of posts being fast. But because I’m faster, I’m able to get around them and shoot and score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.