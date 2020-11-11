CUERO – Clayre Pullin received a text from the volleyball coaches at Texas Woman’s University asking her to pick a uniform number for next season.
Pullin chose No. 19 after wearing No. 1 during her four years at Cuero.
“It’s kind of a big jump from one to 19,” Pullin said.
Pullin is ready to make the leap after signing a letter of intent to play at TWU on Wednesday afternoon at the Cuero gym.
The size of the ceremony was limited by COVID-19, but Pullin was joined by family and teammates, including father, Clay, mother, Leona, and sister, Carly.
“I feel like I worked so hard just in and out of the gym just to get here,” Pullin said. “Now that it’s here, it is so surreal. It’s like a weight off my shoulders.”
Cuero’s Clayre Pullin signs to play volleyball at Texas Woman’s University. pic.twitter.com/viyMF9sqpe— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 12, 2020
Pullin played for three coaches over the last three years, but the changes didn’t stop her from improving and she helped lead the Lady Gobblers to the playoffs again this season.
“It’s been awesome,” she said of her Cuero career. “The three coaches have helped me adapt and get through adversity and just get over the hump and reach my goals.”
TWU plays in the Lone Star Conference and Pullin gave her commitment after visiting the Denton campus.
“I loved the campus, I loved the coaches and the atmosphere of everything,” she said. “It just all fit for me.”
Pullin will play basketball at Cuero, and continue to compete in volleyball for her club team, TEXSTAR, out of Weimar as she prepares to begin her collegiate career.
“I think it’s going to be a big adjustment, a huge step,” Pullin said. “But that’s what I have to keep working for in club and keep striving to get better.”
