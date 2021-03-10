CUERO — Austin Schwarz considered the opportunity to play baseball at the University of St. Thomas in Houston the best of both worlds.
The school is located in a big city, but the small size of the campus makes it more appealing.
“I was comfortable with the area,” Schwarz said. “Before we came here, I lived in the Houston area. Obviously, it’s not a huge campus. It’s pretty small and compact so I feel comfortable. The coaches are the main reason. I just really believed in their philosophies in how they’re going to win.”
Schwarz, who has played on the varsity since he was a freshman, made his commitment official Wednesday in the Cuero gym.
“We’ve played a lot of good programs and we made a lot of deep runs to where I can compete with people at the college level,” said Schwarz, who is playing shortstop and pitching for the Gobblers this season.
St. Thomas restarted its baseball program for the 2020 season and is in the process of building a $9 million facility that should be ready for Schwarz’s freshman season.
St. Thomas is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Celts recently hired Lance Berkman, who played for the Houston Astros, as an assistant coach.
“We really feel like it’s an up and coming program,” said Philip Schwarz, Austin’s father and Cuero’s head baseball coach. “We feel like right now they’re 9-0 so they’re doing really well. We look forward to him going up there and playing.”
Austin Schwarz also played football through his junior year at Cuero, and has no doubt playing multiple sports proved beneficial.
“One of the biggest things you can do in high school is play in two sports and become an athlete,” he said. “Especially when you’re young, getting strength in the weight room really helped me get to where I am today.”
