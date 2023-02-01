CUERO — Sean Burks had never been to Odessa until he recently made a recruiting visit to the Texas-Permian Basin.
Burks enjoyed the chance to experience a different part of the state.
“You don’t really want to live your whole life in one place,” Burks said. “You want to get out there and learn stuff. You want to learn about other cultures, about how other people work.”
Burks will get an opportunity to return to West Texas after signing a letter of intent with the Falcons on Wednesday in the Cuero board room.
“It was just an amazing program,” said Burks, who also had offers from Texas A&M-Kingsville and Stephen F. Austin. “Obviously, they’re facilities are really nice. They have a new coaching staff and it’s a new beginning, and I think it will be a good fit for me.”
Burks helped the Gobblers advance to the Class 4A, Division II state semifinals for the second consecutive season.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity, and my last two years playing varsity were great. We went to the semifinals twice. We were district champions twice. It was a great run. A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to do that.”
Burks had 257 tackles from his linebacker position and led the nation in tackles for the second straight year.
“He’s got a knack for the football,” said Cuero coach Jerod Fikac. “He’s got a nose to get where the ball is. Not only that, his work ethic in the weight room has been tremendous. His work ethic has been second to none. He has a passion for the game that drives him to be the best.”
Burks plans to participate in track and field while following a workout plan he got from former Cuero and Texas State player Caeveon Patton.
Burks will be a member of head coach Kris McCullough’s first recruiting class at UT-Permian Basin.
“It’s a newer program, not new but newer,” Fikac said. “They’ve done some things with the facilities. I think he’s going to get an opportunity to play and show what he can really do.”