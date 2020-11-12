KARNES CITY — First-year Coach Jack Alvarez is excited about what’s ahead for the Cuero program.
But the promise of a bright future for the Gobblers could not erase the disappointment of the present.
“I say we have a chance to be really, really good,” Alvarez said. “I just hate it for these guys. It’s always tough to see a senior group leave you even when you haven’t had them the whole time. It’s just tough for all the buy-in they had for the program and all the things they have done for the program.”
Cuero’s season came to an end in a 31-28 Class 4A, Division II bi-district playoff loss to Navarro on Thursday night at Poss Johnson Field.
The Panthers (9-2) gained some revenge from a 42-21 loss to the Gobblers earlier this season, and advanced to the area round against Raymondville, a 48-47 winner over Devine.
Cuero (5-6) never trailed until the third quarter and regained the lead before going scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We had a hard time getting going,” Cuero senior lineman Charles Derouen. “You’ve got to keep fighting and fighting back and unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”
The Gobblers scored on a 70-yard shovel pass from Jerry Rossett to Exavier Durham on their first play from scrimmage, a 1-yard run by Breck Eleby, a 30-yard halfback pass from Jackson Hardwick to Lebron Johnson following a fumble recovery by Lucas Debord, and a 16-yard pass from Rossett to Eleby.
But Cuero was stopped inches short on a fourth-and-10 pass from Rossett to Eleby at the Navarro 35 with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter and never got the ball back.
Navarro quarterback Nick Billings picked up just enough yardage to extend the drive on a fourth-and-one from midfield with 3:37 remaining.
The Panthers converted two more first downs to run out the clock.
“It is really tough,” Alvarez said. “We had chances. You’ve got to make plays. When you’re trying to be multiple, you’ve got to make plays. Sometimes we did and sometimes we didn’t.”
Navarro (9-2) relied on its slot-T offense to grind out 317 yards on the ground, and scored on runs of 5 yards by Brody Whitson, who gained 136 yards on 17 carries, and 1 yard by Zeke Campos.
But the Panthers also hurt the Gobblers with pass completions of 26 yards from Billings to Whitson for a touchdown, and 64 yards from Billlings to Sam Mungia for a first down on a third-and-16.
Navarro also set up a touchdown by blocking a punt, and Sebastian Sneed kicked a 31-yard field goal for what proved to be the winning margin.
“We played hard and executed for the most part,” Alvarez said. “I’ve got to give those guys credit over there. We just had a couple of issues in the game. We gave up a long play and then our special teams’ issues. Other than that, I thought we played pretty clean overall.”
The Cuero seniors experienced a range of emotions throughout their career.
The Gobblers won a state championship their sophomore season before missing the playoffs last year.
“I’m going to miss my boys,” Derouen said. “I love all of them. Hopefully, they get it next year.”
