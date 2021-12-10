ROUND ROCK — Cuero was penalized 5 yards for lining up in an illegal formation on its first play from scrimmage.
The night didn’t get any better for the Gobblers.
Cuero struggled in all phases of the game and dropped a 34-9 Class 4A, Division II semifinal decision to China Spring on Friday at Reeves Stadium.
“It was one of those deals where I kept them behind the sticks too much on offense and defensively we couldn’t get off the field sometimes,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “The kids fought hard. They’ve got a good football team over there. My hat’s off to those guys too.”
Cuero was making its first trip to the semifinals since 2018 and ended the season with a 13-2 record.
Prior to Friday night's game, Cuero head football coach Jack Alvarez had a private moment with his granddaughter, Ellie.
Battling in the trenches were Cuero's Kyle Weghorst, and China Springs' Jaiden Taylor during game action Friday night in Round Rock.
Cuero quarterback Jerry Rossett looked over the China Spring defensive alignment during Friday night's playoff game in Round Rock.
Senior quarterback Jerry Rosset pitched this short forward pass to Exavier Durham during Friday night's game in Round Rock.
Cuero senior Harrison tracks the flight of his field goal in the first half of Friday's game in Round Rock.
Cuero's Tycen Williams looked downfield during the second half of Friday's game against China Spring in Round Rock.
Cuero junior Sean Burks only had one carry in Friday's state semifinal game against China Spring in Round Rock.
Tycen Williams of Cuero ran behind his interior lineman, Kyle Weghorst, during the second half of Friday night's state semifinal game in Round Rock.
Quarterback Jerry Rossett of Cuero threw to his receivers prior to Friday night's game against China Spring in Round Rock.
Cuero emerged onto the field before Friday's state semifinal game against China Spring in Round Rock.
Cuero tried desperately to block a first half field goal during the first half of their game Friday night.
LeBron Johnson couldn't wrangle this potential scoring catch in the first half of Friday's state semifinal game against China Spring in Round Rock.
Cuero came out ready to play against China Spring in the state semifinal game in Round Rock Friday night.
Cuero defenders try valiantly to block a field goal attempt by China Spring in their state semifinal game in Round Rock Friday night.
One of Cuero's best opportunities to score in the first half of Friday night's game was on this play where LeBron Johnson couldn't haul in this pass from quarterback Jerry Rossett.
The Gobblers trailed 20-3 at halftime and were never able to recover. Cuero drew seven five-yard penalties in the first two quarters.
“Maybe because we were one win away from state,” said junior Dayson Varela. “We need to take everything more seriously from Week 1 next year. We need to fight way harder.”
China Spring rushed for 17 of its 20 first downs and averaged over 6 yards per carry.
The Cougars scored on runs of 20 yards by running back Isaiah Williams, 14 and 4 yards by quarterback Major Bowden, and 4 yards by running back Jaeden Davis. They added field goals of 26 and 30 yards by Thomas Barr.
“They were pretty physical with us,” Alvarez said. “It was just a physical game. It was a good team that beat us tonight.”
Cuero scored on a 23-yard field goal by Harrison Crain in the second quarter, and a 68-yard pass from Jerry Rossett to Exavier Durham in the fourth quarter.
Durham had six catches for 116 yards. But Rossett, who threw for 142 yards, was sacked three times and threw three interceptions.
“We just didn’t make the plays we needed to and they capitalized on them,” said junior Sean Burks.
Alvarez had nothing but praise for the senior class.
“Just the buying in and the hard work they put in,” he said. “Making sure everybody was there all summer and it has been a really great group of kids to coach.”
The Cuero underclassmen are determined to do better next season.
“It’s a good experience for next year,” Burks said. “Just knowing what the atmosphere is like and getting a feel of it and learning to play hard.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
