ROUND ROCK — Cuero was penalized 5 yards for lining up in an illegal formation on its first play from scrimmage.

The night didn’t get any better for the Gobblers.

Cuero struggled in all phases of the game and dropped a 34-9 Class 4A, Division II semifinal decision to China Spring on Friday at Reeves Stadium.

“It was one of those deals where I kept them behind the sticks too much on offense and defensively we couldn’t get off the field sometimes,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “The kids fought hard. They’ve got a good football team over there. My hat’s off to those guys too.”

Cuero was making its first trip to the semifinals since 2018 and ended the season with a 13-2 record.

The Cougars improved to 15-0 and moved into the state championship game against Gilmer, a 27-7 winner over Celina, at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“It was disappointing,” said Cuero senior AJ Arroyo. “We know especially offensively we didn’t play our best game. To go out like this hurts a lot.”

The Gobblers trailed 20-3 at halftime and were never able to recover. Cuero drew seven five-yard penalties in the first two quarters.

“Maybe because we were one win away from state,” said junior Dayson Varela. “We need to take everything more seriously from Week 1 next year. We need to fight way harder.”

China Spring rushed for 17 of its 20 first downs and averaged over 6 yards per carry.

The Cougars scored on runs of 20 yards by running back Isaiah Williams, 14 and 4 yards by quarterback Major Bowden, and 4 yards by running back Jaeden Davis. They added field goals of 26 and 30 yards by Thomas Barr.

“They were pretty physical with us,” Alvarez said. “It was just a physical game. It was a good team that beat us tonight.”

Cuero scored on a 23-yard field goal by Harrison Crain in the second quarter, and a 68-yard pass from Jerry Rossett to Exavier Durham in the fourth quarter.

Durham had six catches for 116 yards. But Rossett, who threw for 142 yards, was sacked three times and threw three interceptions.

“We just didn’t make the plays we needed to and they capitalized on them,” said junior Sean Burks.

Alvarez had nothing but praise for the senior class.

“Just the buying in and the hard work they put in,” he said. “Making sure everybody was there all summer and it has been a really great group of kids to coach.”

The Cuero underclassmen are determined to do better next season.

“It’s a good experience for next year,” Burks said. “Just knowing what the atmosphere is like and getting a feel of it and learning to play hard.”

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

