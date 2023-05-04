CUERO — The recent coaching change at West Texas A&M turned out to be a blessing for Cuero’s Tycen Williams.
Williams had been recruited by Chase Kyser when he was the running backs coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
When Kyser accepted a similar position at West Texas A&M, he remained in touch with Williams.
The connection paid off for Williams when he signed a letter of intent to play football for the Buffaloes on Thursday afternoon in the Cuero board room.
“I’m glad it’s over,” Williams said. “I know where I’m going and I’m going to work hard. I know their facilities are good and they like to compete.”
Williams had an outstanding career at Cuero. He rushed for 2,197 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior and helped lead the Gobblers to the Class 4A, Division II semifinals.
Williams was named the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team.
“I think he had been talking to some coaches at a previous school that ended up making their way to West Texas A&M,” said Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “These processes sometimes just take time. It was pretty much a given that he was going to play somewhere because he’s just that good of a player and that good of a kid.”
Williams’ only previous offer was from Texas Lutheran University.
“I guess because of the transfer portal and I guess they recruited a whole bunch of running backs,” Williams said. “I knew with my stats and my highlights I was going to get picked up somewhere.”
Fikac is convinced West Texas A&M presents Williams with a good opportunity to have success.
“I think he was just trying to find the right fit,” Fikac said. “I think he would have been fine anywhere. You want it to be the right fit. You want it to be where he’s wanted and where he’s going to get an opportunity and West Texas A&M is a great university.”