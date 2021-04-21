CUERO — Davyon Williams hadn’t given a thought to high jumping until his sophomore year at Cuero.
Williams was stopped in the hall by Coach Dennis Remmers, who suggested he give it a try.
“The only reason I started was Coach (Dennis) Remmers met me in the hall one day and said, ‘You look tall, you should come out and try,’” Williams said. “I started liking it and I’ve come out here ever since.”
Williams has made great strides since clearing 5-feet, 6-inches at his first meet.
Williams, a senior, tied the school record by clearing 6-10 at the District 27-4A meet and is one of the top qualifiers heading into Friday’s Region IV-4A meet.
“It’s means a lot to me,” Williams said. “The record hasn’t broken for a long time.”
The school record was set by Will Littleton at the 2002 state meet.
“First and for most I am proud of Davyon, Littleton said. “A jump like that on the high school level is very special. I understand the history of Cuero athletics, and anyone that can set or tie a school record at Cuero is something special.”
Williams, who also qualified for the regional meet in the long jump, has worked hard on his technique.
“I’ve worked on kicking and holding higher heights and making sure that I don’t lean in before I hit the bar,” Williams said. “It’s just simple stuff like that. Once we got some of the techniques down it’s easier. When I go to 6-6, it’s like 6-2 to me now. It gets easier once you get the technique down.”
Williams has also become better at handling the mental part of jumping.
“When I was younger, I was like, ‘I’m going to jump this. I’ve got to hurry up and clear,’” Williams said. “Now, if I don’t think about it, it’s easier. Your mind is focused and you’re envisioning yourself going over the bar.”
Williams’ progress in the sport has come as no surprise to Cuero coach Bryan Jones.
“He has the ability to go 7-feet,” Jones said. “At the home meet we had here when he cleared 6-10, it was a 7-foot jump. The thing about high jump is consistency and he’s pretty consistent 6-foot-8 jumper. But he’s got 6-10 twice and I want to make 6-10 the new mark for him consistently.”
Williams knows weather will play a factor in his mark at the regional meet, but hopes to set a new school record.
“I believe I can,” he said. “It’s all about mental preparation. If I stay focused, I believe anything is possible.”
Williams will have at least one former Cuero jumper in his corner.
“I have been blessed to have my name on the record board for 19 years and I have taken a lot of pride in that,” Littleton said. “I want him to break it and most of all win a state championship for the Cuero Gobblers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.