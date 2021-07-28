University of Indianapolis transfer Ty Williams signed with UHV baseball on Tuesday.
Williams grew up in Victoria but graduated from Cypress Ranch.
Williams was a two-year starter at second base and in the outfield for Indianapolis, while playing third base at Cy Ranch in high school.
During his three seasons at Indianapolis he compiled a .315 batting average in 55 games, driving in 32 runs, scoring 19 runs and hitting 10 doubles. He was named to the Indianapolis Dean's List in 2021 as a sophomore.
He helped lead the 2018 Cy Ranch squad to the Class 6A state semifinals with a 39-6-2 record.
"I had a great opportunity to play three good years at the University of Indianapolis, however after we received a COVID year of eligibility I really wanted to get back to Texas to play in front of friends and family for my final two years," Williams said. "Growing up in Victoria, watching UHV at Riverside, and the opportunity to play for Coach Puhl was too good to pass up. I'm very excited to come home and do whatever I can to help this team win."
Williams plans to study business administration from at UHV and someday become a collegiate head baseball coach.
