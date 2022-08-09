Daidree Zarate wasn’t an outside hitter last year, or ever.
The Victoria West senior was always a defensive specialist and libero before this season.
West head coach Alysia Hill decided in the spring to experiment by putting some different players in different positions. Zarate was one of them.
By the summer, Hill saw potential in Zarate moving from libero to outside hitter.
“Offseason is a great time to look at different lineups, different people and knowing your strengths and weaknesses for the season to come,” Hill said. “We were just getting her in that mindset and practicing a little bit.”
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Alysia Hill, Victoria West’s head volleyball coach, speaks with her team during a timeout against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West volleyball players assemble into a huddle before the game against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Kayden Clemons prepares to defend the ball against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Kayden Clemons smiles after the Warrior scored a point against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Emily Parker prepares to defend a serve against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Grace Weller attempts to block an attack against SA Pieper on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Hannah Lost and Grace Weiler attempt to block an attack against SA Pieper on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Bailey Dry gets ready to attack and defend the ball against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point against SA Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Avery Carlow and Grace Weiler attempt to block the ball against SA Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West volleyball players assemble on the sidelines for a timeout against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Alysia, Victoria West’s head volleyball coach assembles the team the together during a timeout against San Antonio Pieper at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Grace Weiler and Caroline Cohen attempt to defend a serve but the ball flies by them during a match against SA Pieper on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Caroline Cohen defends the ball against San Antonio Pieper on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. SA Pieper
Victoria West’s Kayden Clemons prepares to set the ball during a match against San Antonio Pieper on Thursday afternoon at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Alysia Hill, Victoria West’s head volleyball coach, lays out the game plan for the team against Navarro on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs, Navarro
Victoria West’s Daidree Karate prepares to serve the ball against Navarro on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs, Navarro
Victoria West’s Daidree Zarate goes in to defend the ball against Navarro on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Victoria West’s Grace Weiler attempts to block the ball against Navarro on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Victoria West’s Bailey Dry serves the ball against Navarro on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
VIctoria West vs. Navarro
Victoria West’s Hannah Loest attacks the ball against Navarro on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Alysia Hill, Victoria West’s head volleyball coach, assembles the team during a timeout in their match against Navarro on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Victoria West’s Caroline Cohen goes in to defend the ball against Navarro on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Victoria West volleyball congratulate each other after a successful play against Navarro on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Alysia Hill, Victoria West’s head volleyball coach cheers her team on during their match against Navarro on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Victoria West’s Avery Griffin attempts to defend against an attack from Navarro on Tuesday evening at Victoria West High.
Victoria West vs. Navarro
Victoria West volleyball players attempt to block the ball against Navarro on Tuesday at Victoria West High.
Zarate made a reality out of Hill’s vision of success at the position, picking up 10 kills in two matches, as the Warriors swept San Antonio Pieper (25-20, 25-11, 25-14) and Geronimo Navarro (25-21, 25-13, 26-24) in a season-opening tri-match Tuesday at the West gym.
Zarate picked up four kills in the first set of the season against Pieper and finished the first match with seven.
“My expectations are pretty high for myself,” Zarate said of her new position. “I’m a senior, so I have to be the role model. I have to do well because the underclassmen look up to us, they look up to the seniors. If we’re down, they’re gonna be down.”
West (2-0) fell behind 10-5 in the first set against Pieper before rallying to win.
The Warriors were struggling to find their form on the floor until kills by Zarate and fellow senior Caroline Cohen sparked their comeback. Each had four kills in the first set.
Between the two matches, West had six players record multiple kills.
“When we’re just clicking and have all the hitters hitting, the setters setting, we’re unbeatable,” said senior setter Kayden Clemons. “I think we’re gonna get there. We’re gonna be good.”
West was able to knock the rust off and get quality passes to setters Clemons and Bailey Dry.
Clemons had 15 assists in the first match and 13 in the second, while Dry had 11 against Pieper and 14 against the Lady Panthers.
“Our backcourt people really had to get their feet there, get their platform ready and set up our offense,” Hill said. “That’s what they owned. They said, ‘We’re gonna work coming out here. We’re gonna start our offense. We’re gonna give you a good ball.’ The setters said, ‘Thank you,’ and put it up for the hitters.”
West rebounded from a 3-1 loss to Navarro in last year's season opener.
“They came out ready to play and we love that competition,” Hill said. “I believe the girls are understanding they’re going to be able to participate. They’re going to be able to be challenged and accept those challenges, and come out on top. It’s really cool they gained that confidence.”
Non-District Victoria West 3, SA Pieper 0
Pieper 20 11 14
West 25 25 25
Highlights: (W) Daidree Zarate 7 kills; Caroline Cohen 8 kills, 4 digs; Kayden Clemons 15 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces; Jazmine Valenzuela 16 digs, 2 assists; Bailey Dry 11 assists, 6 digs; Emily Parker 4 aces; Avery Carlow 7 kills.
Victoria West 3, Navarro 0
Navarro 21 13 24
West 25 25 26
Highlights: (W) Avery Carlow 7 kills, 2 digs; Dry 14 assists, 9 digs; Cohen 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist; Zarate 11 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces; Hannah Loest 8 kills, 12 digs, 1 block; Valenzuela 20 digs, 1 kill; Clemons 13 assists, 7 digs, 1 kill; Record: West 2-0.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.