ARLINGTON — A pair of late scores gave Dallas South Oak Cliff the Class 5A, Division II state championships.
Diego Varela’s 29-yard field goal broke a 14-all deadlock with 8:25 left in the game. Qualon Farar had a 17-yard rushing touchdown to seal the win for the Golden Bears.
It is the first state championship for SOC, and first football state championship for a Dallas ISD school since 1958.
SOC quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings was named Offensive MVP after going 12 of 23 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The SMU signee also added 12 yards rushing.
Abdul Muhammad earned Defensive MVP honors after posting 10 tackles and a pass breakup. SOC limited the Panthers to 276 yards of total offense.
The Golden Bears jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter before Liberty Hill tied the game at 14 before halftime.
Henry-Jennings completed a 17-yard pass to Corinthean Coleman on 4th down in the first quarter to open the scoring. Henry-Jennings completed a 27-yard pass to Jamyri Cauley in the second quarter.
Liberty Hill tied the game on touchdown runs of 10 and 1 yard from Andon Thomas. The latter came with 11 seconds left in the second quarter.
