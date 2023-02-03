SHINER — Dalton Brooks suffered a medial collateral separation in his left knee in the first quarter of Shiner’s Class 2A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game against Refugio.
Brooks refused to leave the game, despite having already committed to Texas A&M.
He carried 22 times for 134 yards in the first half before finishing with 30 carries for 155 yards, while also playing in the secondary in the 27-21 loss.
Brooks’ commitment to the team came as no surprise to Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker.
“What people don’t see is his humbleness,” Boedeker said. “He doesn’t take much credit for what he does. He’s always willing to give credit to the linemen. He’s a very thankful person and a very appreciative person. He just goes about his business and his work ethic is second to none.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Brooks completed his senior season by rushing for 2,530 yards and 37 touchdowns, and had six receptions for 202 yards and five touchdowns. Brooks also had 120 tackles, and intercepted five passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Brooks signed with Texas A&M in December after compiling a 53-4 record at Shiner that included two state championships in football along with a state track & field title.
Brooks was a finalist for the Mr. Texas Football award, was selected to play in the All-American Bowl, and was recently named to the first team of MaxPreps Small Town All-America Team and second team of the MaxPreps overall All-America Team.
Brooks can add to his list of honors after being selected as the MVP of the 2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area Football Team.
Brooks shared MVP honors with his older brother, Doug, last season.
Q: How did you adapt to becoming more of a focal point your senior season?
A: It’s a hard feeling, but it’s a great thing to carry. You get to come in here and get to be that guy. I made it happen on that one play (winning two-point conversion) against Poth. Sometimes you make big plays and sometimes you don’t. But to have them behind you 100% no matter what happens is always a great feeling.
Q: How would you sum up your high school career?
A: It means the world to me. Football is my life and football is my way of life. It’s all I do and it’s really the only thing I want to do most of the time. Coming here to Shiner makes football the best thing ever. They support you no matter what. They’re going to cheer for you and they’re going to cheer as loud as they can every time they’re there. You feel at home every time you play for Shiner. It’s a great feeling and the right place to be and I’m going to miss it a lot.
Q: What was recruiting like for you?
A: It was pretty easy. You could probably ask everybody that recruited me. I didn’t answer my phone. When it’s time to go, it’s time to go. At one point in time, I had over 100 messages. It was a fun thing to go through and a fun process. I got to see new things and travel to new places and meet new people.
Q: What went into your decision to sign with Texas A&M?
A: The core strength there. It’s like a bond. You feel it. You get that one bond and you feel it. I get that bond and I feel it when I’m there. It feels like a bigger version of Shiner.
Q: Why have you decided to play defense on the college level?
A: Growing up, I can honestly say that I didn’t like to get hit at first. I grew into it and that’s the thing I love to do. I love to hit. Either you’re going to get hit or you’re going to hit and I chose to hit.
Q: What is your vision for your career at Texas A&M?
A: Everybody wants to win a national championship. But going to a bowl game, meeting new people, and building new bonds that will last forever. Once again, to be one of the greatest to come through there. Once again, to have fun while I’m there and make it the best I can.