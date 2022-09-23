GANADO — Dalton Brooks wasn’t concerned about Shiner’s No. 4 ranking or its record as he prepared for the Comanches’ District 15-2A, Division I opener against Ganado.
All that mattered to Brooks is what took place Friday night at Indian Stadium.
“Our record means nothing to me,” Brooks said. “Everybody has to come out here, everybody has to play football. When you come out on the field, it’s nothing about the record. It’s about what you’re going to do and how you’re going to run.”
Brooks ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead Shiner to a 50-12 win over the Indians.
“I just enjoy watching him play football sometimes,” Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker said of Brooks, who has committed to Texas A&M. “He did a really good job of that tonight. He ran hard and sometimes when things weren’t there he was still pumping his legs. It was good to see the linemen open up a few holes for him and he was able to use his speed to make some big plays for us.”
The Comanches improved to 4-1 on the season, while handing Ganado (4-1) its first loss of the season.
Brooks carried 20 times and scored on runs of 6, 72 and 52 in the first half, and added a 69-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He also caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Peterson in the first quarter.
“The sweep does work, but you’ve got to block for it,” Brooks said. “We came in and we prepared and they made blocks. Ryan (Peterson) made huge blocks for us. When everybody blocks, it’s easy to find a hole and it’s easy to gash it.”
Shiner recovered an onside kick attempt and drove 66 yards in 12 plays, including a 17-yard scramble by Peterson on a fourth-and-10 from midfield, and chewed up 5:52 of the first quarter to take a lead it never relinquished.
“We knew Ganado was going to be a tough opponent,” Boedeker said. “They’ve got some really good weapons offensively and we played really well defensively. We got to the football well. I thought our guys accepted the challenge. We hung in there and had some big plays offensively which was the big difference in the game.”
Shiner needed no more than four plays to score its next four touchdowns, three of them on runs by Brooks.
“A lot of it starts up front with our linemen staying on their blocks and just giving Dalton a little seam,” Boedeker said. “Obviously with his speed, he can make special things happen on those types of things.”
Peterson threw only five times, but completed two, including the touchdown to Brooks.
“When we get to more spread-out plays, we can throw the ball out there and just keep the defense guessing,” Peterson said. “We’re still going to run it pretty hard. I think we had a good game tonight.”
Ganado scored on touchdown passes of 24 and 11 yards from Kyle Bures-Guerrero to Landon Hicks.
“In no way are we happy with the result,” said first-year Ganado coach Josh Ervin. “We came out to win. But there were a lot of positives that we’re going to build upon. Obviously, you learn from the stuff that didn’t go well. I thought there were a lot more positives than in years past.”
Brooks had nine carries for 21 yards before breaking his 72-yard touchdown run. He gained 9 yards or more on six of his next 10 carries.
“We did not play well at all,” Bures-Guerrero said. “Our defense was there, but then we started letting cutbacks happen. When you have an athlete like them, you just can’t allow cutbacks.”
Brooks was happy to open district with a win, but knows the Comanches have work to do to accomplish their goal.
“By this time last year, we were already locked in and solid and we knew what we had to do,” he said. “Everybody knew what we had last year. But this team is still growing and it’s coming. It’s coming slowly but surely.”