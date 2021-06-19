Refugio vs. Ganado Football
Refugio's Jordan Kelley runs clutching the ball during Friday's Class 2A, Division I regional matchup against Ganado at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released its preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2021 high school football season.

In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo is No. 4 and Calhoun is No. 23.

In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero is No. 16.

In Class 3A, Division I, Industrial is No. 6, Hallettsville is No. 10 and Yoakum is No. 12.

In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio is No. 1, Shiner is No. 2, Schulenburg is No. 18 and Ganado is No. 22.

In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City is No. 6 and Yorktown is No. 25.

In 11-man Private Schools, Shiner St. Paul is No. 13.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.