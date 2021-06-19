Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released its preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2021 high school football season.
In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo is No. 4 and Calhoun is No. 23.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero is No. 16.
In Class 3A, Division I, Industrial is No. 6, Hallettsville is No. 10 and Yoakum is No. 12.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio is No. 1, Shiner is No. 2, Schulenburg is No. 18 and Ganado is No. 22.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City is No. 6 and Yorktown is No. 25.
In 11-man Private Schools, Shiner St. Paul is No. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.