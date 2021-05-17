Runge will have a new athletic director and head football coach in the upcoming season.
Stephen Davis’ resignation was accepted by the Runge school district board of trustees at Monday night’s meeting.
Davis has been at Runge for three seasons, two as defensive coordinator and one as athletic director and head football coach.
Davis declined to comment on his resignation.
He led the Yellowjackets to a 5-4 record — their first winning season since 2013 — and a bi-district playoff berth.
Davis came to Runge from Natalia, where he was the head coach in 2008 and had a 4-6 record.
Davis was also an assistant at Brownsville Lopez, the offensive coordinator at San Antonio Edison, and an assistant at Floresville.
Runge’s next athletic director and head football coach will be its sixth in the last nine seasons.
