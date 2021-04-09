Following are the pairings for day three of the Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open, held at Victoria Country Club.
# Time Name
1 7:30 Matt Gurska
Joel Thelen
Denzel Ieremia
10 7:30 Ryan Baca
Sam Stevens
Brax McCarthy
1 7:40 Hayden Springer
Sean Meehan
Jeff Swegle
10 7:40 Jacob Solomon
Gage Ihrig
Mitchell Meissner
1 7:50 Tanner Gore
Charlie Holland
Bobby Hudson
10 7:50 Jesse Bratz
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
Chase Barnes
1 8:00 Corey Pereira
Austin Rose
Blake Elliott
10 8:00 Cooper Bryant
Jon Trasamar
Austin Jordan
1 8:10 Chandler Phillips
Chris Brown
Cristobal Del Solar
10 8:10 Charles Kim
Jeff Burton
Juan Carlos Serrano
1 8:20 Sebastian Saavedra
Jake Hendrix
Tano Goya
10 8:20 Andrew Hudson
Micah Rodgers
Greg Eason
1 8:30 Leandro Marelli
Garrett May
Jamey Taylor
10 8:30 Michael Perras
MJ Daffue
Jacob Bergeron
1 8:40 George Toone
Jeremy Gandon
Brandon McIver
10 8:40 Brendon Jelley
Dylan Healey
Austin Connelly
1 8:50 Andreas Halvorsen
Grant Bennett
Alex Lee
