Following are the pairings for day three of the Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open, held at Victoria Country Club.

# Time Name

1 7:30 Matt Gurska

Joel Thelen

Denzel Ieremia

10 7:30 Ryan Baca

Sam Stevens

Brax McCarthy

1 7:40 Hayden Springer

Sean Meehan

Jeff Swegle

10 7:40 Jacob Solomon

Gage Ihrig

Mitchell Meissner

1 7:50 Tanner Gore

Charlie Holland

Bobby Hudson

10 7:50 Jesse Bratz

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes

Chase Barnes

1 8:00 Corey Pereira

Austin Rose

Blake Elliott

10 8:00 Cooper Bryant

Jon Trasamar

Austin Jordan

1 8:10 Chandler Phillips

Chris Brown

Cristobal Del Solar

10 8:10 Charles Kim

Jeff Burton

Juan Carlos Serrano

1 8:20 Sebastian Saavedra

Jake Hendrix

Tano Goya

10 8:20 Andrew Hudson

Micah Rodgers

Greg Eason

1 8:30 Leandro Marelli

Garrett May

Jamey Taylor

10 8:30 Michael Perras

MJ Daffue

Jacob Bergeron

1 8:40 George Toone

Jeremy Gandon

Brandon McIver

10 8:40 Brendon Jelley

Dylan Healey

Austin Connelly

1 8:50 Andreas Halvorsen

Grant Bennett

Alex Lee

