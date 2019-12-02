GALVESTON – The Deepwater Horizon Natural Resources Damage Assessment Texas Trustee Implementation Group will present a restoration update, including project updates, and offer the public an opportunity to submit comments online Wednesday.
The video presentation will include the basics of the NRDA process followed by information describing future opportunities for public engagement in restoration activities. The TIG will also highlight a few restoration projects already underway. The public is invited to view the video presentation and provide feedback to the TIG through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s public comment portal under the title “Texas TIG Annual Meeting Video Presentation” from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
The trustees for the Texas Restoration Area include the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas General Land Office, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, U.S. Department of the Interior, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information about ongoing restoration efforts in Texas or to view an archived version of the presentation, which will be posted Thursday, visit gulfspillrestoration.noaa.gov/restoration-areas/texas.
If you need special assistance with the presentation, including language assistance, please email txdwhnrda@tpwd.texas.gov.
