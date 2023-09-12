In the back of Jake McCrory’s mind, he knew his 10-under-par 60 performance in Round 1 of the All Pro Tour’s Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open put him in good company at the Victoria Country Club.
However, it wasn’t until hours later while recovering in his hotel room that he got the news that he set the course record, previously held by Max McGreevy in 2018 with a round of 61.
“It’s one thing doing it with your buddies and playing for fun, but doing it at a tournament with tournament pins and competition, it means a little more and it’s a little more satisfying,” said McCrory, who sits in first place. “It’s nice to know that my game’s in the right area at the right times.”
The 27-year-old Sam Houston State graduate is fresh off of an appearance at the PGA Tour Latinoamérica in July, where he had a 15th place finish.
On Tuesday, he had a 12:51 p.m. tee time and built off of his recent success with a bogey-free, 10 birdie performance, with six coming on the front nine.
“The front nine went by and I had to double check. I was just on a roll and I was kind of locked in and I wasn’t too focused on my score,” McCrory said. “I was just focused on hitting good shots and rolling in some good puts.”
This year was the fourth time competing at the Victoria Open for McCrory, who noted different course conditions from his previous three experiences.
“Normally we played in April so it’s a little different,” he said. “They did a good job of putting the pins in the right spots and the greens are better than they normally are in April.”
Despite the record day for McCrory, Lufkin’s Sam Fidone (-9) sits just one stroke behind him heading into Round 2.
Fidone carded nine birdies, six on the back nine. Fred Wedel and Christian Jalomo are behind McCrory and Fidone, currently tied for third after rounds of 64.
Although a prize of $20,000 will be awarded to the winner after Round 4 on Friday, McCrory isn’t thinking that far ahead and is focused on the next round.
“I’m not going to think about Friday yet. I’m just going to go out there (Wednesday) and see if I can continue a little bit of what I had today, then I think I can keep it going and maybe get it going the last few rounds,” he said.
Local competition
Two Victorians represented the Crossroads during Tuesday’s Round 1 of the Victoria Open.
Victoria East grad Ben Lake shot a 3-under-par 67 to sit tied with five other golfers in 11th place. Lake carded five birdies and just two bogeys on the 7th and 12 holes.
Faith Academy grad Alex Hernandez shot a round of 70 to sit tied for 43rd place. Hernandez recorded four birdies and ended the front nine one under par.
The field of over 100 golfers will be cut to 40 after Round 2, which kicks off on Wednesday with the first tee time set for 8 a.m.