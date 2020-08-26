REFUGIO — Ethan Perez and Nathan Meza played two home games their sophomore season as a result of the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey.
The Refugio teammates enjoyed a relatively normal junior year, which concluded with the Bobcats winning the Class 2A, Division I state championship.
But chaos has returned as Meza and Perez begin their senior year Friday when Refugio visits Devine.
Structural damage to Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium has forced Refugio to play all of its games on the road.
For some time this summer, the Bobcats were wondering if they would play at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really crazy,” Perez said. “I think it’s going to be a memorable year because this whole situation we’re in. I think we have a chance to play well and be ourselves.”
“It’s going to be hard,” Meza added. “We’re going to get all ready. As long as we’re playing, that’s all that matters to us.”
The Bobcats are scheduled to play eight games this season and will travel 1,136 miles, a distance which doesn’t concern Coach Jason Herring, who has taken his team to Mart, Cameron and Geronimo for non-district games.
“Our kids are resilient,” he said. “After what happened to last year’s seniors in the spring, I think our kids are thrilled that we’re getting to play any games. If we have to go on the road to do them, it’s not an ideal situation, but if you just look at where we’ve been the last four or five months, just the fact we get to play at all our kids are real grateful.”
Refugio enters the season ranked No. 2 in the state poll, but will have new starters at key positions, including quarterback, running back, linebacker, and on the offensive line.
“We’ve got a lot to do and a lot to work on,” Meza said. “Hopefully, everybody steps up and we’ll get it done and accomplish what everybody else has accomplished.”
The Bobcats will be tested early, beginning with Devine, a Class 4A, Division II school, followed by Class 3A, Division II George West and Class 3A, Division I Edna.
“I don’t really have a choice, people aren’t just lining up,” Herring said. “It’s going to be tough. Your success sometimes bites you. When there are years like this and you’re very young, nobody will believe you and they still don’t want to play. The good news is we’re going to be battle tested and win or lose we’re going to gain a lot from it.”
Perez has been encouraged by what he’s seen in practice.
“We have a lot of potential,” he said. “We’re young, but we have a lot of athletes. They’re fast, and they’re strong. They’re just young, but we have the people who can do the job.”
Herring knows the Bobcats may go through some growing pains, but sees the possibility of a bright future.
“We just need games,” he said. “We’re going to get better. Last year’s team was seasoned. Though we got better and better and better, the ceiling was not as high. The sky’s the limit for this team. We’re not anywhere where we need to be and it just so happens we’re going to play the three toughest games early. Win, lose or draw this team needs to play.”
