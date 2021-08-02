SHINER — Drew Wenske has known since Ryan Peterson got hurt in the baseball playoffs that he was going to be Shiner’s quarterback.
Wenske, a junior, played quarterback on the freshman and junior varsity level and feels he’s prepared for the assignment.
“It’s just a matter of getting reps,” Wenske said. “I’ve been doing it since seventh grade. I just have to trust my teammates that they are going to do their job. I’m going to do my job and just have confidence in them.”
Wenske and the Comanches took the field Monday evening for the first time since winning the Class 2A, Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in December.
“We just try to set a stone to roll forward throughout the year,” said senior Tyler Bishop. “It’s an exciting time. Everybody I talk to is excited. We’re just ready for this.”
The Comanches return brothers Dalton and Doug Brooks, who were the offensive and defensive MVPs of the state championship game, respectively.
But they graduated 22 seniors and will have to rely on some inexperienced players.
“We lost a big senior class,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We’re excited about the guys we’ve got coming up. It’s going to take them a little time to develop and we understand that. We’ve got to make sure we concentrate on the little things early like the footwork and the technique. The blocking schemes will come as we progress along.”
Boedeker is confident in Wenske’s ability to run the offense.
“He definitely needs reps because last year he was a receiver for us,” Boedeker said. “But he did work a little at quarterback. He has that experience. We definitely have a lot of confidence in him. He’s going to be a great leader for us. He’s going to handle the huddle. When things need to calm down, he’s going to be the guy to do that and his teammates will follow him.”
Shiner lost heavily in the offensive line, but Wenske is convinced returnees such as A.J. Patek will accelerate its progress.
“The guys who are returning on the line are really good leaders,” Wenske said. “They’re going to help them out and I think we’ll be good.”
Shiner will have to navigate a difficult non-district schedule before beginning District 28-2A play, but is looking forward to getting started.
“We just keep on going and keep on working,” Bishop said. “We know what our goal is and we know what we have to do to accomplish it. We just go forward.”
