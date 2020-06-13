REFUGIO – The good news for Refugio coach Jason Herring when the UIL allowed summer strength and conditioning to begin was he got to see his players again.
The bad news was Herring couldn’t welcome back his players with a hug because of social distancing requirements.
“The most important thing to me is I can’t tell you how much it means to me to get to see the kids again,” Herring said. “Kids need coaches, but I promise you coaches need kids. This thing has killed me.”
The Bobcats won their fifth state championship in December, and were in the midst of offseason workouts when school was forced to go mobile because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels good to be back,” said junior Jordan Kelley. “Most of our spring sports got canceled and there’s no better feeling than to come out and play.”
Herring credits offensive coordinator Cameron Cox with conducting video workouts that helped keep a majority of the players in shape.
“We’re not near as behind as I thought we were,” Herring said. “Now, we need to throw and catch and we need to get back in the weight room and get our strength back up. But Coach Cam did a real good job of maintaining, and the kids bought in so I’m pleasantly surprised at how good of condition we’re in.”
Herring has split the players up into individual groups by positions, and each group stays with one coach throughout the workout. Sessions are held Monday through Thursday.
“I had been running at the track a lot, and lifting with some weights we have in our garage,” said senior Zavien Wills. “It’s a big relief to be back here because they haven’t been telling us anything. It’s still really different. Our goal is just to get bigger and faster and stronger.”
Refugio is ranked No. 2 in Texas Football’s Class 2A, Division I preseason poll, but Herring’s thoughts are on the present.
“The most important thing to me is getting back in contact with them,” he said. “We need to get them back in a rhythm, get them back in some structure of being somewhere and then just letting them know we love them and we care about them because a lot of them we haven’t even seen in two or three months.”
