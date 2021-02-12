GOLIAD — It took a series of late defensive stops to secure the win for Karnes City on Friday night.
The Lady Badgers traveled to Goliad and faced a tough Hallettsville team in their Class 3A, bi-district playoff game.
Two points were all that separated the two teams throughout most of the game.
Hallettsville took the lead to start the fourth quarter, but the Karnes City defense tightened up, forced the Lady Brahamas to commit a handful of turnovers and came away with the 51-42 victory.
"They made a run at us which we figured they would. Girls responded and got the lead back, and that was really big," said Karnes City head coach Kyle Armstrong. "We knew coming in that they were going to be well coached, and we were going to be playing extremely hard."
Hallettsville opened the scoring with a basket from junior Kaylee Svetlik, who led the Lady Brahmas with 14 points, and held an early lead in the first quarter.
A quick timeout got Karnes City regrouped. The Lady Badgers then used a pressure defense that created turnovers and resulted in points on the other end.
Karnes City finished the second half on 21-8 run to lead 27-17 at halftime.
"The main key was kinda finding our heads and working together to get good shots up the court," said Karnes City junior Jaiden Robinson. "In practice we drill defense, defense, defense every game so it's really important to us."
Robinson and junior Mia Lozano led the Lady Badgers with 15 points each, but Hallettsville was not going to roll over.
The Lady Brahmas came out of the second half firing with three straight 3-pointers from Svetlik, sophomore Briley Rother and junior Courtney Woytek, cutting the Karnes City lead to just 2 points.
"I told them at halftime to come back and play hard, play Lady Brahmas basketball like we know how to do," said Hallettsville head coach Hunter Hlavaty. "Disappointed with the result, but they played hard. Very proud of the girls for fighting to the end."
The two teams remained deadlocked throughout the remainder of the third quarter, trading shots and keeping the separation at 2 points.
"Sometimes people freak out," Armstrong said. "They made a run at us but I said 'Girls, we're up by two.' All year what's got us there is defense. We're a defensive team, that's what we believe in and I told the girls 'As long as we play great defense we'll win this game.'"
Hallettsville's comeback came to a climax in the third quarter when senior Sloan Machacek's 3-pointer gave the Lady Brahmas a 40-38 lead with 7 minutes left in the game.
However, Karnes City would retake the lead moments later. Once more the defense tightened up and got Hallettsville to commit fouls and turnovers.
Lozano made four free throws in the fourth quarter as Karnes City came away with the 9-point win.
"Falling behind gets to everybody in a sense but we have to play through it," Robinson said. "We're a team, we just have to overcome it."
Karnes City moves on play San Antonio Cole on Tuesday in Floresville at a time to be determined, weather permitting.
It will be a rematch of Karnes City's opening game when it defeated Cole 44-30.
"They're a great team, great coach and they'll be well prepared," Armstrong said. "We're ready to go and we'll be glad to see them on Tuesday night."
Class 3A, bi-district
Karnes City 51, Hallettsville 42
Points: (KC) Jaiden Robinson 15, Mia Lozano 15, Bianca Reyes 10, Jashania Foley7, Dailyn Rodriguez 2, Jaycee Polasek 2; (H) Kaylee Svetlik 14, Sydney Migura 8, Courtney Woytek 7, Briley Rother 7, Sloan Machacek 4, Layten Kolacny 2
3-pointers: Robinson 2, Reyes, Lozano, Svetlik 2, Woytek, Machacek, Rother; Halftime: Karnes City 27-17; Records: Karnes City 14-4; Hallettsville 10-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.