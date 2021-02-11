Laredo Martin had never won a girls basketball playoff game in school history, and Victoria East made sure that remained the case.
Sparked by their swarming, man-to-man defense, the Lady Titans shut down the Lady Tigers’ offense and came away with the 78-28 win in the Class 5A, bi-district round.
“We feel fantastic,” East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North said. “I thought we talked about having that defensive effort that we needed, and they did that. We started out in one defense and had to get out of it and go to our man, but I thought the intensity was there, so we’re happy.”
East (19-4) got a wake-up call in the first quarter as Martin (8-8) jumped out to an early lead.
The undersized Lady Tigers used their 3-point shooting to their advantage and held a 9-7 lead, sparked by Jaritza Garcia who led the team with 19 points.
However, East settled down, changed defensive schemes and started pressuring the Martin offense. As a result, East led 23-13 after the first.
“I don’t think we realized that we needed to be on it from the jump, so it told us we needed to be on it,” East senior Giani Wimbish-Gay said. “We mainly got our points from steals, so we were just trying to get the outlet and push the ball ahead and get it to (Brandalyn Rice).”
Wimbish-Gay and junior Hannah Tyler began pressuring the Lady Tigers from half court, and the whole team continued to do so throughout the night.
That pressure created turnovers and sparked East’s offense into gear. Rice overpowered the Martin defenders inside and scored a game-leading 33 points, while Wimbish-Gay added 19 points in addition to creating turnovers.
East held Martin to single digits scoring throughout the final three quarters.
“Our defense is what sparks our offense, so it was very important,” Wimbish-North said. “We were getting deflections and different things like that. Being able to run in transition, that was good for us.”
East led by 30 points entering the fourth quarter and got support from the bench as five bench players combined to score 12 points in the game.
“We’re feeling really good,” Wimbish-Gay said. “It was also really good to get the young ones in and let them experience playoffs and everything.”
After giving up three 3-pointers in the first, East only gave up two for the remainder of the game.
With their best attack neutralized, East stretched its lead to 50 points and secured the victory and advance to the second round for the second straight year.
“We need to focus on playing the way we play,” Wimbish-North said. “Playing how we play and creating turnovers and running our fast break. That’s where we’re at our best.”
East moves on to play the winner of Friday’s game between Brownsville Veterans Memorial and McAllen in the area round.
Class 5A, bi-district
Victoria East 78, Laredo Martin 28
Points: (E) Brandalyn Rice 33, Giani Wimbish-Gay 19, Hannah Tyler 10, Alayeh Bryant 4, Kamdyn Watts 4, Chloe Buckner 2, Nevaeh Sanchez 2, Ariana Ramsey 2, Samantha Velasquez 2; (M) Jaritza Garcia 19, Nallely Cortez 5, Maisy Perez 2, Diana Garcia 2
3-pointers: Tyler 2, Wimbish-Gay, J. Garcia 5, Cortez; Halftime: East 38-19; Records: Victoria East 19-4; Laredo Martin 8-8
