EL CAMPO — El Campo began the season with back-to-back losses that knocked it out of the state poll.
The most glaring problem was a defense that surrendered over 40 points in each of those games.
The defense was continuing to struggle when District 12-4A, Division I play began, as the Ricebirds surrendered 35 points in a win over Navasota and 27 points in a win over Bay City.
“At the beginning of the year, everyone was saying the defense was horrible and was trash,” said senior linebacker Joel Garcia. ”It didn’t really affect me because they’re not out here on the field doing it. I knew we were going to get better. We have too many good people.”
El Campo’s defense has made great strides over the last three games, yielding a total of 35 points — seven coming on a fake punt — while wrapping up the district championship.
“I think early in the year, we really struggled with the inside quarterback run and anything inside because we were so worried about the outside,” said senior defensive end Renner Spenrath. “We’ve gone to a formation where we’ve got the inside covered now.”
El Campo coach Chad Worrell knew the team had to make some changes due in a large part to injuries, which had sidelined key players.
“We kind of went to something that fit our personnel a little bit better,” Worrell said. “At the same time, we’ve just started playing. We still mix it up and go to stuff we were doing. But now, when we do, we’re so much more effective.”
A large part of the improvement has come from the players getting more reps and becoming more comfortable in their positions.
“Of course, the new formation helps a lot with our personnel,” Garcia said. “I just think we play more as one unit. We fly to the football now and everyone is just going.”
The Ricebirds have done a much better job of limiting explosive plays, which hurt them early in the season.
“I think we’ve taken away the big plays and made them drive the field,” Worrell said. “We’re getting turnovers and creating turnovers. The kids are tackling better. We’re doing a really good job of getting to the football.”
El Campo wraps up district play Friday at Ricebird Stadium against Brazosport.
The Ricebirds find themselves in the unusual position of helping their longtime rival Bay City.
An El Campo win over Brazosport would ensure the Blackcats make the playoffs.
“We were so focused on Stafford to try and wrap up the one seed that I didn’t really look at what was happening with the other teams,” Worrell said. “I visited with (Bay City) Coach (Robert) Jones on the phone and he said, ‘We need y’all to win.’ I guess they’re El Campo fans for one week.”
Area playoff possibilities
- District 14-5A, Division I: Victoria East and Victoria West play Friday to determine the third and fourth seeds.
- District 12-4A, Division I: El Campo has clinched the district championship and first seed. Bay City would clinch the second seed with a win over Stafford. The Blackcats would be the fourth seed with a loss to Stafford, if El Campo defeats Brazosport.
- District 15-4A, Division I: Calhoun would be the second seed with a win over Floresville and a Beeville win over Pleasanton. In that case, Beeville would be the third seed. If Beeville defeats Pleasanton and Floresville beats Calhoun, Beeville would be the second seed and Calhoun would be out. If Pleasanton beats Beeville and Calhoun defeats Floresville, Calhoun would be the third seed and Beeville would be the fourth seed. If Pleasanton beats Beeville and Floresville defeats Calhoun, points would determine the seeding.
- District 12-4A, Division II: Cuero would be the outright district champion and first seed with a win over La Grange. A Cuero loss would give La Grange the first seed and Cuero the second seed. Gonzales would claim the third seed with a win over Giddings. Gonzales would be out with a loss to Giddings, if Smithville defeats Caldwell.
- District 12-3A, Division I: A Hallettsville win over Yoakum and a Columbus win over Hempstead would create a three-way tie for first between Hallettsville, Columbus and Hitchcock. The points formula would give Columbus the first seed, Hallettsville the second seed and Hitchcock the third seed. Yoakum would be the fourth seed. If Yoakum defeats Hallettsville, Yoakum would likely be the third seed and Hallettsville the fourth seed.
- District 15-3A, Division I: Edna and Industrial have wrapped up the first and second seeds, respectively. Goliad would claim the third seed with a win over Palacios. If Goliad wins, and Corpus Christi London defeats Mathis, London would be the fourth seed. Palacios must win and have London lose.
- District 14-3A, Division II: The Tidehaven-Van Vleck winner will claim the first seed. If Van Vleck wins, Tidehaven would be the second seed. If Tidehaven wins, Van Vleck would be the second seed if Brazos defeats Boling or the third seed if Boling beats Brazos.
- District 15-3A, Division II: Nixon-Smiley and Natalia play to decide the second and third seeds. Karnes City must defeat Poth and have San Antonio South West defeat Comfort to be the fourth seed.
- District 13-2A, Division I: Flatonia would clinch the outright district championship and first seed with a win over Holland. If Holland wins and Thorndale defeats Hearne, the teams would finish in a three-way tie and points would determine the seeds. If Holland wins and Hearne beats Thorndale, Flatonia would be the second seed.
- District 15-2A, Division I: Refugio, Shiner, Three Rivers and Ganado will be seeds one through four, respectively.
- District 14-2A, Division II: Falls City and Somerville play to determine the second and third seeds. Yorktown will be the fourth seed.
- District 16-2A, Division II: Woodsboro would be the second seed with a win over Pettus. If Pettus wins, points would be used to determine the second, third and fourth seeds between Woodsboro, Pettus and Agua Dulce.
- TAPPS Division IV, District II: Shiner St. Paul has clinched the first seed. Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Temple Central Texas Christian play to determine the second and third seeds.